[XF 開箱] Single 8-pin upgrade easier Dual fans‧Dual slots‧Entry-level DLSS3 INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2

preamble

Due to budgetary issues, some users currently play at 1080p. The RTX 40 series launched by NVIDIA earlier are mainly for 2K and 4K games. Recently, they launched a 1080p GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 introduced this time is one of them. It adopts a dual-fan dual-slot design, plus a single PCIe 8-pin power supply, suitable for entry-level gamers to upgrade.

1080p upgrade option

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launched by NVIDIA this time can indeed satisfy the current games in terms of performance, and can have a performance level of more than 60FPS under 1080p. In addition to performance, the most important thing is that its power consumption is lower than that of other RTX 40 series, which allows manufacturers to launch smaller versions without the need for three fans to increase the length and thickness of the graphics card. The size of INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 has obviously benefited and has been reduced. It only has a thickness of two slots, allowing users with small chassis to easily upgrade to RTX 40 series, and it can still be reserved after installation. Enough space for heat dissipation.

Keep the single 8-pin upgrade without changing the fire cow

When the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series was first launched, because the power supply was fully upgraded to PCIe 5.0, many users would consider replacing the Fireox when upgrading. Although manufacturers will attach adapter cables to connect with different numbers of PCIe 8-pins, but For entry-level gamers with a small budget, the Fire Bulls in use may not have enough output and the number of PCIe 8-pins. Due to the low power consumption of INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2, the power supply requirement is lower than that of other RTX 40 series. Therefore, manufacturers only need to match a set of PCIe 8-pins for the graphics card, which will not affect the performance. Influence. This INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 is a standard version, so the core and memory clocks are kept as the official standard, the basic core clock is 2310MHz, and the Boost clock can reach 2535MHz. The memory is equipped with 8GB 128-bit GDDR6, the clock frequency is 9000MHz, and the memory rate is 18Gbps.

3 heat pipes dual 88mm fans

The power consumption of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launched this time is 160W. In addition to the more flexible power supply design, the most important thing is that the heat can be reduced at the same time, and the heat dissipation requirements are lower. INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 uses a dual-fan radiator. The fan is 88mm and equipped with 11 sets of fan blades, which can effectively remove the heat from the display core and other parts. For the core part of the display, the heat sink is still equipped with heat pipes to enhance the heat dissipation performance, but the number is reduced to 3 groups, and the heat conduction plate covers the memory, and the heat in it is evenly distributed to the entire heat sink. As for the back of the graphics card, a backplane is also added to provide a certain amount of heat dissipation, and a heat dissipation design is added to the tail to reduce heat accumulation inside the graphics card.

actual performance test

Since the preset Boost clock of INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 OC is the same as the public version, it will be compared with GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in the test. Among them, 3DMark and 5 games will be used to test the game performance, and V-Ray Benchmark, Blender Benchmark, and Geekbench 5 will be used to test the rendering part.





Blender Benchmark

V-Ray Benchmark

Geekbench 5

3DMark

Bright Memroy

Cyberpunk 2077

F1 22

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Short comment: After testing, the performance of RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is about 20% higher than that of the previous generation RTX 3060 Ti. If the game supports DLSS 3, the performance of RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will be greatly improved with the help of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation Ditch the RTX 3060 Ti with DLSS 2.

Temperature and power consumption test

The power consumption of the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti can be effectively solved by using a dual-fan radiator. We tested the maximum core temperature after running FurMark for 10 minutes under the automatic fan and the highest speed. After testing, the core temperature is only 67 degrees at the automatic speed. As for the fan speed fixed at full speed, the core temperature can be controlled at 59 degrees. Therefore, the RTX 4060 Ti uses dual fans without affecting its heat dissipation capability. Finally, we will also test that the maximum power consumption of the graphics card is 169W, which is close to the official standard of 160W.

Summarize

For 1080p games, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti can basically meet the needs. In addition, INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 Ti TWIN X2 OC has a smaller size, which can upgrade users who use MATX or ITX SFF chassis. PCIe 8-pin power supply does not need to replace the Fire Bull.

Suggested selling price: HKD$3,299

Inquiry: Risheng Computer

Tel: 2728 2486