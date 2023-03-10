preamble

ASRock has recently launched different new ideas for motherboards. In addition to the original Phantom Gaming, Steel Legend, and Taichi series, there is also a new LiveMixer series, mainly through more innovative graffiti designs. The motherboard adds richer color elements, especially suitable for creative users or live broadcasters. The Z790 LiveMixer introduced this time is suitable for users who pursue higher performance, and the purple graffiti pattern is also quite attractive.

Black lining purple is more unique

I believe that most of the mainboards that you are using now are only monotonous black. Although most of the current products, manufacturers will add RGB in different positions as a mark, but if you are a player who likes MOD, the mainboard is often the most monotonous part. , it will be more difficult to change the color of the motherboard through post-production all the time. ASRock Z790 LiveMixer breaks through the traditional design. The motherboard uses graffiti as a blueprint, with purple and white graffiti designs on different positions, and the white LiveMixer Logo on the back of the motherboard. It is eye-catching and convenient for players who like MOD. It is easy to match and make a more unique console.

14+1+1 power supply design

This motherboard is designed for creators and gamers, and the Z790 can better play the performance of Intel 13th generation processors. In order to meet the power supply requirements of higher-end processors, the power supply part for the processor is Using a 14-phase design, with Renesas RAA229131 PWM control chip and Renesas ISL99360 SPS Dr. MOS, the motherboard also uses a 6-layer PCB with 2oz copper, which can reduce signal interference and improve the quality of power supply. Part of the temperature is helpful for long-term use or overclocking. In order to meet the power supply requirements of the processor, it is also equipped with dual ATX12V 8-pin inputs. In terms of memory, it supports DDR5 memory based on performance. It can natively correspond to DDR5-7200+ memory, and can be directly applied through the XMP function in the BIOS.

M.2 thickened heat sink for Gen5

For content creators who need a lot of storage space, this motherboard has 1 set of PCIe Gen5x4 and up to 4 sets of PCIe Gen4x4 (one of which shares the position with PCIe Gen5), users can match PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD and Improve the reading and writing speed and reduce the loading time such as video. When the work is completed, the relevant files and data can be stored in PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD. This combination can achieve the best balance in speed, storage capacity and cost. Due to the higher read and write speed of PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD, the heat generated during use will be higher than that of PCIe Gen4. To ensure that M.2 SSD can be more stable, manufacturers also configure PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD with thicker heat sink.

The expansion interface is complete

For general users or gamers, they may not need too many expansion interfaces, basically as long as there is a set of PCIe X16 for installing graphics cards, it is enough. But for content creators or YouTuber live broadcasters, etc., in addition to the display card, they also need to install professional expansion cards such as capture cards to facilitate various content creation. In addition to a set of PCIe 5.0 X16 on this motherboard, there are also There are 2 sets of PCIe 4.0 X16 and 1 set of PCIe 3.0 x1 for installing various expansion hardware. Another feature of this motherboard is the addition of the eDP interface, which can correspond to ASRock’s 13.3″ Side Panel Kit, and display various information or add your favorite pattern design on the 13.3″ screen. The number of I/Os on the back of the motherboard is also quite rich, including HDMI, DisplayPort, 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C and Type-A, 4 sets of USB 3.2 Gen1 and 6 sets of USB 2.0, of which 2 sets of USB 3.2 Gen1 are more supported Lightning Gaming uses Dragon RTL8125BG for network to provide 2.5GbE.

Summarize

The main design concept of ASRock Z790 LiveMixer is to bring a different visual experience to users. The main board has already been designed with graffiti, and the black PCB is matched with purple and white. Of course, for creators, this motherboard can satisfy both functions and performance.