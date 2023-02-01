Microsoft’s DirectStorage API has finally been officially launched. At present, the first game supported by PC is “FORSPOKEN”, and Microsoft also provides a Demo test program.
This episode of live broadcast will show you the purpose and performance of DirectStorage. Interested players can also test it by themselves!
