Home Technology [XF Technology Unboxing]DirectStorage Demo is here!Liberate SSD reading in less than 1 second
Technology

[XF Technology Unboxing]DirectStorage Demo is here!Liberate SSD reading in less than 1 second

by admin
[XF Technology Unboxing]DirectStorage Demo is here!Liberate SSD reading in less than 1 second

﻿﻿

Microsoft’s DirectStorage API has finally been officially launched. At present, the first game supported by PC is “FORSPOKEN”, and Microsoft also provides a Demo test program.

This episode of live broadcast will show you the purpose and performance of DirectStorage. Interested players can also test it by themselves!


Become a channel member of XF and receive your exclusive benefits

Join the community▼▼

🔔Subscribe to YT: https://bit.ly/2Y1ED4J
🔍Follow IG: https://bit.ly/2RACLQD
👍Like FB: https://bit.ly/2FG7p41
📺TikTok：https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSeKX7ctQ/
✉️XFNews：https://news.xfastest.com/

Further reading:

See also  Will iPhone upgrade to iOS 16.2 consume battery? 6 Old Aircraft Endurance Test Results Released- Free Electronic Newspaper 3C Technology

You may also like

Hi-Fi Rush was wildly popular at Bethesda ahead...

Cyberbullying, the documentary film of the State Police

AMD Radeon 780M RDNA3 integrated GPU test shows...

Cyberbullying, the documentary film of the State Police

«The waiting lists are over, Playstation 5 is...

“The Sims” opens a new series of live...

“More PlayStation 5 in stores” and no more...

800W card king?! It is rumored that the...

“More PlayStation 5 in stores” and no more...

MSI MSIology Virtual Presentation Launches New Generation RTX...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy