Microsoft’s DirectStorage API has finally been officially launched. At present, the first game supported by PC is “FORSPOKEN”, and Microsoft also provides a Demo test program.

This episode of live broadcast will show you the purpose and performance of DirectStorage. Interested players can also test it by themselves!

