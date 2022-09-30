#XF Live
ASUS has launched a new chassis! The new TUF Gaming GT502 adopts a large space design of left and right double cabins, and also has a modular structure, multi-zone water cooling, and fan installation positions, which make this case have great installation flexibility.
9/30 17:00 Let’s take a look at this new case of TUF Gaming series!
–
Become a channel member of XF and receive your exclusive benefits
–
Join the community▼▼
🔔Subscribe to YT: https://bit.ly/2Y1ED4J
🔍 Follow IG: https://bit.ly/2RACLQD
👍Like FB: https://bit.ly/2FG7p41
📺TikTok：https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSeKX7ctQ/
✉️XFNews：https://news.xfastest.com/
Further reading: