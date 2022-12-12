Many, in recent years, have oriented their purchasing decisions in the field of televisions towards larger models, obviously having rooms capable of hosting them. Those who do not have these rooms have chosen I can wisely try to replace the TV with a projector. Likewise, he loves the home cinema universe (especially during the pandemic) and did not want to install too big and heavy objects in his home. One of the options that was chosen, also for ease of installation in the home, was that of short-throw projectors, those that, in short, go directly under the wall, without their transmission beam crossing the room. And the XGIMI Aura 4k belongs to this family.

Let’s say three things right away: the price is not absolutely low, we are above 2000 euros, but televisions that reach full-bodied dimensions do not cost less, indeed in some cases they cost much more. The second thing is that in addition to occupying the space in the house that only a TV pedestal would occupy, the XGIMI Aura is very simple to install and use, and in about ten minutes it works perfectly. The third is that even if it obviously doesn’t have the quality of OLED screens or the performance of a QLED, the quality of the projection in a dark room is really very good and the one with the brightness of the day is more than satisfactory, also in terms of contrast . Something that improves significantly with an ALR screen, which allows you to have an image rendering at the highest level and to avoid the inevitable defects of the walls. So it is, in general, an excellent product, which gives great satisfaction to those who like to see things ‘big’.

The object itself is large, and not light, rectangular and with a pleasant gray and black design, which should not disturb in any environment. It certainly disappears compared to a television, but in any case it needs its own space, a table, a small piece of furniture, a classic television shelf, above which you can put everything if you use a cloth, or a simple painting to remove when you want the projection to start. The installation is very simple and totally automatic, the projector is really working in a few minutes.

The image can be adjusted manually or automatically, and with small adjustments the ‘screen’ adapts to any home situation. Once switched on, you can connect an external source such as a hard disk, keys, Fire Stick TV or Google Chromecast devices, game consoles, set top boxes such as Apple TV and a satellite receiver for SKY, because the HDMI connectors, three , and USB, two, is more than enough. There’s also a 3.5 jack output for headphones and an eARC port for those wishing to hook up a soundbar. Which, the latter, is essentially useless, because the XGIMI Aura has a very good audio system, with four forward-facing 15-watt speakers, the sound is beautiful, warm and enveloping, with Harman Kardon technology. There is no Dolby Atmos, but Dolby Audio, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, DTS-HD and DTS Studio Sound are supported. This means that listening to films, even particularly ‘explosive’ ones, is very pleasant and engaging, and that the dialogues are rendered in a clear and understandable way. It is very good for music, excellent if you want to dance, a little less if you are looking for high fidelity.

The image quality, being a short throw projector, is not perfect, but XGIMI Aura uses an ALPD (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) system with very high values ​​for such a product, with a brightness of 2400 ANSI Lumens and an DCI-P3 up to 80%. Nothing to do with a high quality TV, but definitely very good compared to other projectors, with very high contrast. It ‘obvious, it must be said, that the difference with a television is notable, that those looking for a perfect definition will not find it and that in general the brightness is not the one to which the latest generation panels have accustomed us. The colors are good, even if not intense, but the width of the screen, excellent up to 120 inches, makes us easily forget the other defects.

Also because this projector was not created to compete with the best televisions, but to offer an alternative to those who don’t want a television at home, or a possibility for those who want to have a giant screen on their wall. In short, it is the best possible compromise between quality and width and is probably the best projector available in its price range. The software installed is Android TV in the Google TV version, with many applications that can be searched for, found and installed with extreme simplicity, paid and free TV services, even if, for now, Netflix certification is missing. But while waiting for it to arrive, the possibilities offered by streaming are countless and more than enough, especially for those looking for cinema and not TV series.