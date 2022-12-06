Before the launch of the ninth-generation console, SONY announced that it would raise the price of next-generation games by $10, from $59.99 to $69.99.

Now, Microsoft has also announced that it will follow this trend and adjust the price of first-party games upwards.

Today, according to IGN news, Microsoft will increase the price of its first-party games by $10 in 2023. Games such as “Extreme Racing”, “Redfall”, and “Starry Sky” will all be priced at $69.99 when they are released.

However, Microsoft also stated that although first-party games will usher in a comprehensive price increase, they will still join the Xbox Game Pass service simultaneously on the first day.

For members of the XGP service, this is undoubtedly a good thing.

It is worth mentioning that, in fact, the price increase of next-generation games is not an unpredictable thing.

With the improvement of the performance of game consoles and PCs, and the emergence of new technologies such as ray tracing, the production cost, development cycle, and team size of mainstream 3A masterpieces have become more and more inflated. The original price of 59.99 US dollars has easily led to poor sales. Games make ends meet.

Faced with this situation, increasing the game price is at least a more appropriate solution than adding more in-app purchase items to the game.

