Xi Jinping prepares China for war

The Communist Party wants “rock-solid unity between the army and the government, between the army and the people”. The increasing militarization can be seen concretely in everyday life.

A young participant at a military summer camp yawns. The picture from a camp near Beijing dates back to 2013. Since then, such holiday camps have become even more popular in China.

Diego Azubel / EPA

Schools in China are also going on summer vacation these days, and parents have to organize childcare for several weeks, so cheap holiday camps are just the thing. The Vanke Group, one of the largest real estate developers in China, organizes four-day holiday camps for a symbolic 99 renminbi, 12 francs. The first item on the program for the eight to twelve-year-old children: a “military experience”, advertised with the slogan “bleed, sweat, don’t cry”.

