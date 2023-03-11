PR/Business Insider

At Media Markt, Xiaomi Week runs until March 16th. Various products from the manufacturer are available at reduced prices, although not every deal is an absolute hit. But we found three smartphone deals that are definitely worth grabbing: For example, the brand new Xiaomi 13 including smartwatch and photo printer.*

Die Xiaomi Week at Media Markt* runs from March 9th to March 16th inclusive and provides discounts on various products from the manufacturer. In addition to wearables, headphones and televisions, smartphones in particular are available at lower prices. But not all deals are real price hits. That’s why we went on a search and selected the best three offers where you can really save. About what Smartphone-Deals it is, read below.

Xiaomi 12T available at an absolute low price

Top deal number one is the Xiaomi 12T: This is available in black, blue and silver for 419.00 euros each.* According to the price comparison portal, this is the best price so far for the high-end smartphone. It has never been cheaper before. The offer is not only worth the price: The model also comes with some cutting-edge technology: For example, a 120 Hertz Amoled display and the latest WLAN and mobile communications standards.

Bundle deal: Xiaomi 13 including smartwatch and photo printer

Still fresh on the market: You can get the Xiaomi 13 during the campaign week for 999.90 euros.* Still a hefty price that doesn’t deviate from that of the manufacturer. But it gets interesting with the two extra articles. You get the Smart Band 7 Pro when you buy it from Media Markt. You can choose between the black and white color variant. And there is another campaign running for the launch of the new smartphone: you can secure a photo printer for yourself after purchasing and registering until March 12th. The Smartwatch normally costs around 70.00 euros and the Instant Photo Printer around 140.00 euros, so you can definitely save a lot with the bundle.

With the new 13 series, the manufacturer is trying to establish itself as a real alternative to Samsung, iPhone and Co. In addition to the top feature, the Leica camera, the high-end smartphone offers the following technology:

Xiaomi Redmi 10 (2022): These two color variants are reduced

An entry-level device is also part of the campaign: Das Redmi 10 from 2022 with 128 gigabytes of storage space is available for 149.00 euros.* Available at this price it is available in gray and blue. This is not the absolute low price, but you can still save here because it is currently the best offer on the net.

If you are looking for a new smartphone, you should definitely find what you are looking for at the technology dealer. During Xiaomi Week at Media Markt*, other smartphones as well as tablets, smartwatches, televisions and even e-scooters and household devices are available at reduced prices.