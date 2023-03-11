Home Technology Xiaomi 13 in a bundle and other top deals from Xiaomi Week
Technology

Xiaomi 13 in a bundle and other top deals from Xiaomi Week

by admin
Xiaomi 13 in a bundle and other top deals from Xiaomi Week

PR/Business Insider

At Media Markt, Xiaomi Week runs until March 16th.

Various products from the manufacturer are available at reduced prices, although not every deal is an absolute hit.

But we found three smartphone deals that are definitely worth grabbing: For example, the brand new Xiaomi 13 including smartwatch and photo printer.*

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Die Xiaomi Week at Media Markt* runs from March 9th to March 16th inclusive and provides discounts on various products from the manufacturer. In addition to wearables, headphones and televisions, smartphones in particular are available at lower prices. But not all deals are real price hits. That’s why we went on a search and selected the best three offers where you can really save. About what Smartphone-Deals it is, read below.

read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: This is the best smartphone of the year

Xiaomi 12T available at an absolute low price

Top deal number one is the Xiaomi 12T: This is available in black, blue and silver for 419.00 euros each.* According to the price comparison portal, this is the best price so far for the high-end smartphone. It has never been cheaper before. The offer is not only worth the price: The model also comes with some cutting-edge technology: For example, a 120 Hertz Amoled display and the latest WLAN and mobile communications standards.

  • Storage: 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes internal
  • Display: 6,67 Zoll, 2.712 x 1.220 Pixel (Full HD), 120 Hertz
  • camera technique: Triple-Kamera
  • battery capacity: 5,000 milliampere hours
  • processor: Mediatek Dimensity 8100-Ultra
See also  The Digital market act has entered into force. How the EU anti big tech tightening works

Bundle deal: Xiaomi 13 including smartwatch and photo printer

Still fresh on the market: You can get the Xiaomi 13 during the campaign week for 999.90 euros.* Still a hefty price that doesn’t deviate from that of the manufacturer. But it gets interesting with the two extra articles. You get the Smart Band 7 Pro when you buy it from Media Markt. You can choose between the black and white color variant. And there is another campaign running for the launch of the new smartphone: you can secure a photo printer for yourself after purchasing and registering until March 12th. The Smartwatch normally costs around 70.00 euros and the Instant Photo Printer around 140.00 euros, so you can definitely save a lot with the bundle.

With the new 13 series, the manufacturer is trying to establish itself as a real alternative to Samsung, iPhone and Co. In addition to the top feature, the Leica camera, the high-end smartphone offers the following technology:

  • Storage: 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes internal
  • Display: 6,28 Zoll, 2.400 x 1.080 Pixel (Full HD), 120 Hertz
  • camera technique: Leica-Triple-Kamera
  • battery capacity: 4,500 milliampere hours
  • processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 (second generation)

Xiaomi Redmi 10 (2022): These two color variants are reduced

An entry-level device is also part of the campaign: Das Redmi 10 from 2022 with 128 gigabytes of storage space is available for 149.00 euros.* Available at this price it is available in gray and blue. This is not the absolute low price, but you can still save here because it is currently the best offer on the net.

  • Storage: 4 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes internal
  • Display: 6,5 Zoll, 2.400 x 1.080 Pixel (Full HD), 90 Hertz
  • camera technique: Quad-Camera
  • battery capacity: 5,000 milliampere hours
  • processor: Mediatek Helio G88
See also  Uncharted appears to be Sony's weakest PC release yet - Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

If you are looking for a new smartphone, you should definitely find what you are looking for at the technology dealer. During Xiaomi Week at Media Markt*, other smartphones as well as tablets, smartwatches, televisions and even e-scooters and household devices are available at reduced prices.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

You may also like

Novel solar power plant to generate hydrogen directly...

Shanghai Dragons 2023 Overwatch League team has familiar...

Absolutely useful! Test: TS101, a USB C soldering...

Bluetti AC200MAX test report – buy cheap from...

The 8 best inkjet printers 2023 in comparison

28.02.2023

Homemade a long battery life Laptop, fully charged...

OnePlus 11, Tablet, Keyboard & OnePlus 11 Concept...

The actual measurement of the two Flip foldable...

Nobody wants the sleeping cubes from “Lion’s Den”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy