Xiaomi 13 in the test: Cheaper than the Xiaomi 13 Pro and just as good

The Xiaomi 13 Pro (test report) has fully convinced us, apart from a few small things there is nothing to complain about. However, the RRP of 1300 euros and the market price of around 1200 euros (at the time of publication of this article) are also quite steep. If you don’t want to pay that, you should take a look at the cheaper Xiaomi 13 without Pro in the name. That costs 999 euros in the RRP and now only 750 euros in free trade – and can do just as much in many areas. In the test, we looked at what that means in practice.

design and processing



When it comes to design, the 13 follows completely different paths than the 13 Pro – evil tongues would say that these are Apple paths. Because while the top model comes with the typically rounded long sides of the display and back, the smaller model is emphatically angular and has a certain iPhone look. In addition, the front and back are straight, there are only slight curves on the very outer edges to create a smooth transition to the frame. This applies a little more to the back, here you can feel the rounding of the glass to the frame even more clearly. It is made of polished aluminum and looks really chic. Unlike the Pro model, the back is not made of ceramic, but rather shatterproof glass. Because of the glossy surface, fingerprints can be seen quickly here as well, but compared to the Pro model, this is downright harmless.

Because of the smaller display, the Xiaomi 13 is more compact overall and also lighter at 189 grams. As a result, it looks quite comfortable and almost handy in the hand despite the angular design. The good overall impression is complemented by the excellent workmanship of the smartphone. You can see this in all transitions and also in the buttons that are embedded in the frame on the right. They have a perfect pressure point and key travel. Positive as with the Pro model: The Xiaomi 13 is also protected against water and dust according to IP68 and looks at least as high-quality overall.

Display



The OLED display of the 13 model measures almost 6.4 inches, and there is only FHD+ resolution here, which provides 414 pixels per inch (ppi). But that’s easily enough for a sharp display. The refresh rate can be set between 60 and 120 Hertz, but there is no free adjustment from 1 to 120 Hz due to the lack of LTPO technology. On the other hand, the display is almost as good – colors are intense but displayed naturally, black value and contrasts are great and the brightness does not reach the specified 1900 cd/m² in everyday use, but in our measurement it was almost 1100 candela – a very good value. In addition, there is a narrow, largely symmetrical frame around the panel, which contributes to the good overall impression. Compared to its predecessor, this is another leap forward.

All pictures of the Xiaomi 13 in the test Xiaomi 13

Camera



The Xiaomi 13 does not have the impressive camera array with 3x 50 megapixels, but users have to be satisfied with 50, 12 and 10 megapixels. Great: The third lens is not a disappointing macro camera like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 (test report), but a real telephoto camera. But let’s start with the main camera, which comes with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilizer (OIS).

It takes great pictures during the day, which at first glance can hardly be distinguished qualitatively from pictures taken by the Xiaomi 13 Pro (test report). Even the app looks the same and therefore offers the same Leica filters in addition to the Leica branding. Details are excellent with the device, the image sharpness is great. Compared to the predecessor, both color reproduction and dynamics have been improved, both of which almost come close to the Pro model. You can only see a difference in night shots. The normal 13 delivers good quality here, but users have to live with slight compromises in image sharpness and white balance.

Wide-angle and telephoto offer good performance, but do not quite come close to the main camera. The difference is not quite as big as with the Pro model, both lenses overall have a quality that is appropriate for the price. There is also a difference to the Pro when it comes to portrait shots. They are also very good on the Xiaomi 13, but don’t quite come close to the quality of the Pro shots. Overall, it’s a big leap from the Xiaomi 12, but the 13 Pro has a slight edge on the camera, especially in difficult lighting conditions. Videos are also of similar quality to the Pro model. Samsung is still better when it comes to videos, but the video quality is okay. However, the selfie cam with its 32 megapixels does not seem to have been touched by Leica. It falls noticeably compared to the other lenses and cannot keep up in terms of color reproduction, dynamics and image noise. Overall, Xiaomi has done a very good job on the subject of the camera.

Furnishing



In terms of hardware, there are few differences between the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro – and that’s a good thing. Because the manufacturer provides its buyers with the same high-end equipment as in the Pro in many areas – only for less money. This includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with up to 3.2 GHz, the same fast 256 GB internal (non-expandable) memory with UFS-4 technology and the same remaining components such as Wifi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 and so on. The 13 also draws level with the 13 Pro in other respects – both models only have USB C 2.0 – we have already criticized that with the Pro and unfortunately have to do it again here. Interested parties even have to accept slight compromises when it comes to the main memory, there are “only” 8 instead of 12 GB – but that’s not even really noticeable in the benchmarks. With 14,800 points in PCmark Work 3.0 and 2950 points in Wild Life Extreme from 3Dmark, the results are almost the same, the rest could just as well be measurement tolerance.

In operation, at least, there is no noticeable difference to the Pro model – at least not in terms of performance. In fact, the Xiaomi 13 gets a bit warmer than the Pro model. It’s not enough to be annoying, but it’s noticeable. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor works very well, but possibly a bit slower than in the Pro. In addition, he should have been positioned a little higher. However, there is a tie for the speaker, which sounds similarly loud and powerful.

There isn’t much to say about the software that we haven’t already written in our review of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Once again, the promise of only 3 years for version updates and 4 years for security updates remains a point of criticism for a device in this price range – simply because Samsung and Google are doing better.

battery pack



On paper, the battery of the Xiaomi 13 is a bit weaker than the Pro model, instead of 4820 mAh there is 4500. There is also a little less charging speed, which ends at 67 watts. The 50 watts for wireless charging, on the other hand, are identical. The non-Pro also cuts a fine figure in everyday use, with the model achieving around 12.5 hours in the PCmark battery test. The smartphone is fully charged via cable in less than 40 minutes – a useful value. Overall, the battery performance is very similar to that of the sibling model, which we praised for around 2 days of normal use in the test.

Preis



The Xiaomi 13 is available in the colors black, white and the light green of our test device. The memory in Germany is always 8/256 GB. The RRP is 999 euros.

Conclusion



The Xiaomi 13 is actually a noticeably cheaper Xiaomi 13 Pro. Well, the Pro model offers a little more in detail, such as faster loading and the even better camera. But these two and other points are anything but bad with the 13 model and therefore mostly negligible in everyday life – and buyers save a few hundred euros! Seen in this way, the Xiaomi 13 is even the better smartphone – at least if you look primarily at the price-performance ratio.