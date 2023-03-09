The international version of the Xiaomi 13 series released at MWC 2023, Taiwan Xiaomi immediately announced its listing plan in Taiwan, we also got the white version of Xiaomi 13 Pro to test, to see how this flagship phone in cooperation with Leica performs in all aspects?

Xiaomi 13 Pro unboxing

In terms of appearance design, perhaps to emphasize the shooting ability, the camera module of Xiaomi 13 Pro is designed to be very conspicuous, occupying nearly two-thirds of the upper half of the quilt. The fuselage is made of ceramic material, which looks warm and moist. However, the overall weight is 229 grams, and it feels a little heavy when picked up. In addition, the fuselage supports IP68 dustproof and waterproof. Generally, splashing with water will not cause mobile phone failure. .

2K big screen

The screen material of Xiaomi 13 Pro is not bad. The 6.73-inch hyperboloid screen supports the highest resolution of 2K (3200 x 1440), and the pixel density reaches 522ppi. In order to save energy and support HDR10+, Dolby Vision and other display specifications, the screen refresh rate is 1Hz to 120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate.

Xiaomi 13 Pro camera test

In mid-2022, Xiaomi and Leica announced that they will join forces for a long-term cooperation in the camera imaging system. The first new product in Taiwan is the Xiaomi 13 Pro series. This time, the word LEICA is added to the camera module (it is a pity that it is not directly on the red Coke logo) , the built-in shooting mode also has a Leica image mode, for example, there can be a Leica watermark when shooting, and you can apply LEICA classic color or LEICA vivid color.

The camera hardware itself is composed of three 50-megapixel Leica lenses, which are the F1.9 main lens with an equivalent focal length of 23mm (using the Sony IMX989 one-inch photosensitive element), and the F2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens with an equivalent focal length of 14mm (also With macro function) and an F2 telephoto lens with an equivalent focal length of 75mm, both the main lens and the telephoto lens support OIS optical anti-shake, and the main lens also has PD phase focusing technology.

First provide the shooting effect of three subjects for reference:

Master lens package enriches shooting effects

When switching to portrait mode, there are four different “Master Lens Packages” that users can apply, including 35mm Humanistic Black and White Lens, 50mm Portrait Rotary Focus Lens, 75mm Portrait Lens and 90mm Soft Focus Lens, paying tribute to these classic Leica lenses However, it should be noted that when switching to the master lens, the parameters displayed in the photo are just “tribute”. For example, when we switch to 35mm portrait mode, although the EXIF ​​label of the photo is 35mm f/1.4, the actual The above is not really the aperture value.

In this regard, Xiaomi said that the values ​​​​of the photos taken by the Portrait Master lens are all based on the simulation of classic lens effects, and the images are imaged through software adjustments, so the values ​​​​are after software adjustments.

When switching to the 50mm lens, although the aperture is marked as f/0.95, it is not actually the real f/0.95 aperture, it is just a tribute to the image of this lens.

When switching to 90mm shooting, although the aperture is not really f/2.2, the soft focus effect is really soft focus, and it looks super dreamy.

Xiaomi 13 Pro performance test

Since it is the flagship machine in 2023, it is natural that the processor will use Qualcomm’s new generation flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, using TSMC’s 4nm process, emphasizing that compared with the previous generation, the CPU performance has increased by 37%, and the power consumption has been reduced by 47%. The performance has been increased by 42%, the power consumption has been reduced by 49%, and the AI ​​energy efficiency has been greatly increased by 60%, which is very helpful for image computing.

In terms of memory, LPDDR5X memory is used. The version we tested is a 12GB RAM version with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage specifications. For heat dissipation, ultra-thin VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation material is used to cover the hot area, and at the same time, it is equipped with a smart temperature control system to cool down.

Through the AnTuTu test, it got a score of 1.278 million. The Geekbench 6 single-core score was 1,392, the multi-core score was 5,056, and the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme score was 3,674 points. Both CPU and graphics processing performance are very good. Traveling or performing various operations are very smooth.

As for the battery life test, after we run the PCMark Work 3.0 actual test, we will make it up for readers’ reference.