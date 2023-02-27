Listen to the audio version of the article

We are in Barcelona, ​​at Mobile World Congress 2023, the most important fair in the world for the mobile technology sector, where Xiaomi presents the three models that make up the new 13 series of its smartphones: Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Lite. The first two, which are top of the range, stand out for the photo and video sector, created in official partnership with Leica aimed at providing users with an experience worthy of the iconic German brand. We haven’t had a chance to fully test all the features yet, but Leica brand ambassador and world-renowned photographer Steve McCurry said he was impressed with Xiaomi’s 13-series, even acknowledging it as a game changer in smartphone photography. .

From a technical point of view, the specifications are very good. Photographic features are pushed to the max in the Xiaomi 13 Pro, where the Leica Vario-Summicron 1:19-2.2/14-75 ASPH camera system covers focal lengths from 14mm to 75mm and features a 23mm wide-angle main camera with a 1-inch IMX989 sensor, a 75mm floating telephoto lens and a 14mm ultra-wide-angle camera. The sensor is exactly the same as in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which appeared last year, but many functions have been added that improve performance. Thanks to Xiaomi ProFocus technology, the two phones can focus on fast-moving subjects with great precision, while the 75mm telephoto lens uses a floating lens design that is ideal for portraits and close-ups. A very important feature of the telephoto lens is that it automatically converts to a macro lens when shooting a very close subject, reaching as close as 10cm away.

Xiaomi 13, the one without the PRO in the name, also boasts an optical zoom from 0.6x to 3.2x obtained through three cameras including the 75mm telephoto lens. The lens system, however, is slightly different, with a focal ratio to the advantage of the PRO version which is therefore more performing in low light conditions.

Both phones offer a wide range of options and an initial macro-distinction in which to choose between two distinct photographic styles, Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look, depending on your taste.

Both smartphones feature a number of appealing features such as filters, watermarking and the classic Leica shutter sound. Furthermore, thanks to the Xiaomi Imaging Engine, the Pro Mode allows the fine-tuning of many parameters and the 10-bit RAW DNG color and camera profiles created by Adobe are supported, leaving professionals more space for post-editing on Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom.

Much care has also been taken in video shooting, offering the possibility of “Creating in Dolby Vision” with the promise of vivid colors, high contrast ratios and rich details, while the HyperOIS video stabilization allows excellent shooting even in very balanced conditions. precarious.

The efficiency of these functions is made possible by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 platform, which was presented in November last year during the Snapdragon Tech Days on the Isle of Maui and which represents a significant improvement in performance compared to the previous generation (Gen1) which powered the top of the range until the end of last year. With the new chipsets, the overall performance has grown by about 40%, the energy efficiency by almost 50%, and important technologies and areas of use are supported, such as computational photography, real-time AI and smooth gaming.

The screen of both is AMOLED, but there is an important difference: while that of the Xiaomi 13 is a 6.13″ Full HD, that of the 13 Pro is 6.73 inches with Wqhd resolution (40% denser in terms of pixels). The 13, therefore, responds to the request of those who want a more manageable device, without giving up a large screen. Finally, both are splash and dust resistant according to the IP68 standard and support both 50 Watt wireless fast charge and 120W wired hypercharge which allows you to recharge a fully discharged smartphone in less than 20 minutes.

The younger brother, Xiaomi 13 Lite, on the other hand is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD + display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. It has dual front cameras making it ideal for web content creators. It boasts a 32MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra wide angle sensor. The rear camera, on the other hand, features a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

Thanks to Dynamic Framing, the 13 Lite’s front camera is able to detect the number of people in the frame and automatically adjust the field of view. In addition, the Selfie Zoom function allows you to intelligently squeeze in on the person in the foreground, while the Pocket Mirror function simulates a mirror to check your appearance. Finally, the Xiaomi Selfie Glow function uses the AI ​​beauty algorithm to obtain bright and natural selfies in any lighting condition.

The heart of the Xiaomi 13 Lite is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 which guarantees high performance and a smooth user experience on mid-range devices. The 4,250mAh battery comes with a 67W fast charge function, allowing the device to be fully charged in approximately 40 minutes.

Prices are not popular. Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available in two colors, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White, in the 12GB + 256GB version, starting from €1399.90. Xiaomi 13, however, will be available in three colors, Black, White and Flora Green, with 2 memory variants: 8GB + 256GB starting from € 1099.90 and 12GB + 256GB starting from € 1199.90. A discount is provided for both if they are purchased on the official website by March 13th.

In exchange for such a high price level, Xiaomi offers not only very powerful devices but also a number of very attractive services. Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 will offer 3 generations of Android system updates and 5 years of security patch updates. Users of both devices are also eligible for a 6-month free trial of up to 2TB Google One cloud storage and up to 6 months of YouTube Premium with ad-free access to YouTube and the YouTube Music app. In addition, with the support of Android car digital key function, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 will allow users to share digital car keys with their loved ones to unlock, lock and start the car. Finally, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 users will receive 1 out of warranty repair without labor costs within the first 12 months of purchase. Xiaomi 13 Lite will instead be available in three colors, Blue, Pink and Black, in the 8GB + 128GB version, starting from € 499.90.