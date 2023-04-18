Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Leica’s photography in a top smartphone

The collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica continues: the Chinese company launched today in Beijing Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Featuring a quad-camera system with the main one featuring a one-inch sensor and variable aperture, a premium WQHD+ display with excellent color accuracy, and flagship-level performance powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 , all wrapped up in a classic design, Xiaomi offers maximum functionality for all those looking for a professional photographic experience.





A Leica Summicron lens for mobile imaging

Inherited from the Leica M series, the optical system of the 13 Ultra boasts characteristics of compactness, large aperture, high imaging performance, reliability and durability. Plus, the multi-layer coating greatly reduces flare and ghosting, ensuring stable performance in extremely cold and hot environments.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a quad camera system with Leica optical lenses with focal lengths from 12mm (ultra-wide angle), 23mm (wide angle), 75mm (telephoto), up to the new 120mm (super-telephoto), plus extra lengths of 46 mm and 240 mm thanks to the In-Sensor-Zoom. In addition to the flexibility of focal lengths, the professional camera setting of the smartphone offers a variable aperture. Three of the cameras have a larger aperture of ƒ/2.0, which allows for more light and a soft, shallow depth of field, as well as shorter shutter speeds, to capture natural, can’t-miss moments faster. With a one-inch IMX989 sensor and a new two-stop physical aperture that switches from ƒ/1.9 to ƒ/4.0, the main camera offers greater freedom to tailor exposures to suit different scenarios.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra also features an unprecedented Fast Shot mode that allows you to take snapshots without focusing by manually setting the focus point and then launching and capturing the moment in just 0.8 seconds.

All RAW

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has optimized the RAW workflow and more algorithms have migrated to the RAW domain to maximize the dynamic range, detail and texture of the image, thereby significantly improving image quality. The main camera supports 50MP RAW format, offering higher imaging resolution while providing 14-bit multi-frame UltraRAW for better resolution and high dynamic range. Camera profiles will be created by Adobe, providing a better starting point for post-production.

As for the display, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a 6.73″ WQHD+ screen with excellent color accuracy and a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits. This display is calibrated according to the new CIE 2015 colorimetry, which supports perfect automatic color management to ensure accurate and consistent color presentation on the displays of the latest Xiaomi devices, as well as compatibility with Dolby Vision.

Ultraveloce

Xiaomi 13 Ultra pays homage to the classic look of Leica’s M camera series with the circular camera module, metal unibody structure and leather finish. With a weight of 227g and a metal unibody structure that offers greater resistance to bending than the previous generation, the smartphone design provides a foundation for the entire structure and a more secure grip. Wrapped in a silicone skin, it not only resists fingerprints and smudges, but is also antibacterial and anti-yellow.

Equipped with the latest high-end 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Xiaomi 13 Ultra supports up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS4.0 storage, as well as FBO (File Based Optimization). It features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and DisplayPort video output up to 4K 60Hz. Thanks to the LiquidCool Loop technology, the first aerospace-grade toroidal cooling system on a smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Ultra is able to support 4K 60fps video recording without frame rate drops due to temperature.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery is checked through a number of features that monitor its health, and there’s a new hibernation mode, which kicks in automatically when it’s low, limiting background activity and offering up to up to 60 minutes of additional standby time.

Prices and availability

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available first in mainland China in April and in the coming months in various international markets.