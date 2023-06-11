Xiaomi 13 Ultra weakens in the camera test

With the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Chinese company has presented its best camera smartphone to date. It has a huge camera that was developed in cooperation with Leica. But that wasn’t enough to get to the top of DxOMark – quite the opposite. The phone performs worse than the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Not the best camera smartphone according to DxOMark

Honor, Google and Huawei have made it, but Samsung and Xiaomi have not yet. So far, the two companies have never managed to land in first place for the best camera smartphones in DxOMark. And that doesn’t change with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra either. The camera professionals examined the smartphone and gave it a total of 140 points. This puts it in 17th place.

The camera of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is not only worse than the camera of a Pixel 7, which costs a fraction of the China phone, but also inferior to the camera of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is the penultimate generation. Models like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro, Honor Magic 5 Pro or Huawei P60 Pro are all equipped with a better camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also performs better in 15th place.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra was able to score in the DxOMark camera test the powerful zoom capabilitiesone good picture quality in bad light and with subjects that move. The phone lacks consistency in overall picture quality, suffers from unnatural blurring in bokeh images, struggles with exposure control and stability when recording videos, and unnatural skin tone in backlit situations.

The video introduces the Xiaomi 13 Ultra:

Xiaomi 13 Ultra presented

Xiaomi could improve

Xiaomi could fix all the “problems” described with future software updates. Many companies release new software versions with optimizations for the camera over time. Nevertheless, Xiaomi shouldn’t like that it didn’t get a better place in such an important test.