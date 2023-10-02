Xiaomi 13T in the test: Cheaper than the Xiaomi 13 and almost as good

This year, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are expanding the high-end series, which so far consisted of Xiaomi 13 (test report) and Xiaomi 13 Pro (test report). In contrast to recent years, the difference between the T models and the top models is significantly smaller, but they still remain clearly cheaper than the top models. Sounds great – when we tested the Xiaomi 13 we wanted to know whether it was.

Design and workmanship



When it comes to optics, the Xiaomi 13T is very similar to the Xiaomi 13. Our test model comes in the same color (black), offers a very similar, reflective glass back with strongly rounded sides and even the camera shows a clear similarity. On the one hand, that’s a bit boring, but on the other hand, it makes the T-model look just as classy as the luxury class. There is also nothing to complain about when it comes to workmanship, it is exemplary. Also nice: As with the “big” models, the 13T also comes with an IP68 certification, which certifies protection against dust and water. Because of the larger display and the surrounding frame that is a bit too thick for our taste, the T model is noticeably larger overall and also a bit heavier.

Display



While the screen and therefore the Xiaomi 13 was still quite handy, the display on the Xiaomi 13T grows to an impressive 6.67 inches. At the same time, the resolution increases, so the screen in the T model has almost 450 pixels per inch and is therefore even sharper than in the Xiaomi 13. The 13T’s panel is also exemplary in terms of the remaining values. Thanks to OLED technology and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, it scores with up to 68 billion colors. Not only is it very high-contrast, but it also displays colors intensively but with sufficient color fidelity if desired. The brightness is also exemplary, we were able to measure over 1100 cd/m², which means the screen is on the same level as a small flagship smartphone. The 13T has increased the refresh rate. It increases to a whopping 144 Hz – but in our opinion this is not necessary. In contrast to the cheaper Poco F5 (test report), the Xiaomi 13T offers a real always-on display and thus rounds off the positive performance of the display.

All pictures of the Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T

Camera



The new Xiaomi 13T relies on a triple camera with main, wide-angle and telephoto lenses. At 50, 50 and 12 megapixels, the resolution of the lenses, apart from that of the main camera, is significantly higher than that of the Xiaomi 13. On the 13T, only the main camera is supported by an optical image stabilizer (OIS). In fact, you notice this in a direct comparison, even if only a little. Although the overall image quality of the Xiaomi 13 and 13T is similarly high, there are a few differences in detail. We like the main and wide-angle camera of the new 13T in daylight at least as well as the Xiaomi 13 (test report), and in some situations even a little better. When it comes to night shots, however, the small top model is sometimes slightly ahead of the 13T. The Xiaomi 13 is also ahead when it comes to telephoto lenses. Overall, the differences are rarely worth mentioning and the Xiaomi 13T also offers photo quality at a very high level. The front camera also takes decent pictures that are on a par with the Xiaomi 13 models, but the competition sometimes does it even better. It’s a bit of a shame: the main camera is actually decent when it comes to videos, but at 4K/30 it’s already over. This leads to jerking, for example when panning quickly.

All pictures with the Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T

Furnishing



Xiaomi 13T and the also new Xiaomi 13T Pro are technically largely the same. The main difference is the built-in chipset: While the Pro model contains the top Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also helps the Xiaomi 13 (test report) and Xiaomi 13 Pro (test report) achieve top performance, the Xiaomi 13T “only” uses a Dimensity 8200 Ultra from Mediatek . It still performs really well in everyday life and differences to the models with a more powerful chipset can only be noticed in direct comparison. And in benchmarks and very demanding games. Because here the Dimensity chip shows that there is a quite respectable difference in PCmark Work 3.0 with 13,300 points and in 3Dmark Wildlife Unlimited with 1750 points. For comparison: The Xioami 13 managed 14,800 and 2950 points. In most games, the difference in performance is usually unnoticeable, just as it is in everyday life, but with a lot of 3D graphics, gamers with the 13T definitely lose out.

Otherwise, many things are the same or at least almost equivalent. Memory is available up to 8/256 GB, but again it cannot be expanded. However, the Xiaomi 13 offers UFS 4.0, while the 13T offers “only” UFS 3.1. The small top model also offers Wifi 7, the 13T only has Wifi 6. When it comes to Bluetooth, the new 13T with version 5.4 is even ahead, the rest is the same. Unfortunately, this also affects the USB-C port, which again only comes with version 2.0. This should slowly but surely die out in the upper middle class in 2023 in favor of the faster 3-series standard. The fingerprint sensor in the display works very well, and the hybrid stereo speaker sounds sufficiently loud and full.

Android 13 and MIUI 14 are installed, plus at least 4 Android and 5 years of security patches. That’s neat. As always, Xiaomi installs a lot of bloatware, but much of it can be uninstalled.

battery pack



The battery of the Xiaomi 13T offers 5000 mAh, which is a good standard for such a large display. Nevertheless, the model performs slightly worse than the Xiaomi 13 with only 4500 mAh. Ultimately, 11.5 hours in PCmark’s battery test is a decent value that suggests a good 2 days of runtime – depending on usage, of course. When it comes to the subsequent charging speed, the Xiaomi 13 and 13T are on par on paper; both charge with a cable at 67 watts. Because of the larger battery, this takes slightly longer on the 13T, around 45 minutes. Wireless charging is missing here.

Preis



The Xiaomi 13T is available in black, blue and green, but there is no memory variant other than 8/256 GB. At the time of testing, the street price of the 13T was 584 euros.

Conclusion



Actually, the T version is always the younger, but somehow more or less clearly weaker version of the respective top model. The price in particular often makes it difficult to choose the T model. Things are different with the Xiaomi 13T, because technically the compromises are manageable and in everyday life neither the weaker chipset nor the lower standard of some technical components should be noticeable. On the contrary: the display, camera and general performance are convincing, the design comes from the top models and is of high quality. Overall, the battery endurance is also on track, but the worst thing here is the loss of the wireless charging option. But the T model costs easily 100 euros less than the Xiaomi 13 (test report) – that’s quite a number. Anyone who can live with the disadvantages mentioned should therefore choose the new 13T.

