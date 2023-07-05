Xiaomi 13T Pro (re) appears online: is the launch close?

Just a few days ago, the prices and release date of Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro appeared on the net. To confirm that the launch of Xiaomi’s two mid-gen smartphones is now close, the listing of Xiaomi 13T Pro at a certification international, which also reveals some of the technical specifications of the device.

Il listing was found by The Tech Outlook colleagues on the Singapore IMDA certification database. The latter refers to one smartphone Xiaomi con codename 23078PND5Gwhich should correspond to Xiaomi 13T Pro. The “2307” figures should indicate that the smartphone will arrive in July, well before the rumored launch date of September 1, which appeared on Amazon in the past few hours.

As might be expected, IMDA anticipates that Xiaomi 13T Pro will support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. The passage of the smartphone to an international certification, however, confirms that its global launch is not too far away: certifications, in fact, are generally the last step pre-launch of each new smartphone. We remind you that last year the Xiaomi 12T arrived in October, while the Xiaomi 12S were launched in July.

This year, however, it seems that things will go differently: the Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro will take the place from the lineup S of Xiaomi 13, which therefore may not arrive on the market. The launch of the T line should therefore be anticipated from October (a period decidedly close to the launch of the Xiaomi 14) to July, thus making the latter alternatives mid-gen to devices launched last November.

However, from the leaks of the last few days it has emerged that Xiaomi 13T Pro will cost £799 in the UK, 100 more than last year’s model. In Italy, this price could translate into 949 or 999 Euros, a cost in line with the Xiaomi 13 Pro launch MSRP. Finally, we remind you that Xiaomi 13T Pro should have a SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9200+a 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, together with a system triple-camera rear with 200MP main lens and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

