Xiaomi Band 8 buy cheap from 38€ (08/2023)

The Xiaomi Band 8 scores on paper with a slightly better display and more flexibility in carrying options. Furthermore, more sport profiles are supported. Overall, however, you only get slight improvements and can only set yourself apart slightly from the good predecessor.

The Xiaomi Band 8, the current fitness tracker from Xiaomi, brings some innovations with it. On paper, however, the whole thing seems quite manageable, which is why the question remains open as to whether Volume 8 is really worth it and if so, for whom?

Specifications of the Xiaomi Band 8

Xiaomi Smart Band 8Xiaomi Smart Band 7Display1,62″ AMOLED, 192 x 490 Pixel (326 ppi), 600 nits of brightness60 Hz1,62″ AMOLED192 x 490 Pixel (326 ppi), 500 nits HelligkeitConnectionBluetooth 5.1 BLE (possibly incorrect information)Bluetooth 5.2 BLEbattery pack190 mAhup to 16 days of battery life180 mAhup to 14 days battery lifeSchutz5 ATM (shower, bath, swim)5 ATM (shower, bath, swim)functionsMusic control, pedometer, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitor, alarm clock, message reminder, call rejection, sports tracking, menstrual cycle, camera remote control, permanent SpO2 measurement, 150 Sport modesMusic control, pedometer, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitor, alarm clock, message reminder, call rejection, sports tracking, menstrual cycle, camera remote control, permanent SpO2 measurement, 120 Sport modesweight / dimensions27 g with strap, 48 x 22.5 x 10.99 mm13.5 g without strap, 46.5 x 20.7 x 12.25 mmRelease18.04.2023 (China)24. Mai 2022 (China)

Various carrying options and longer battery life

One of the most noticeable innovations of the Xiaomi Band 8 is the possibility to to wear in different ways. In addition to being worn on the wrist in the traditional way, the device can now also be worn as a necklace or attached to a shoe. However, some tracking features are not available with these alternative carrying options.

The battery life of the Xiaomi Band 8 has also been improved. The device can now can be used for up to 16 days without chargingwhich is a slight improvement over the previous model.

Improved display

The Xiaomi Band 8 features an AMOLED display with a Resolution of 190 x 492 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a brightness of 600 nits. This is an improvement over the previous model, which had a brightness of 500 nits and a presumably lower refresh rate. The display of the Xiaomi Band 8 can also Adjust brightness automatically.

Furthermore extensive range of functions

The Xiaomi Band 8 has a range of features including music control, pedometer, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitor, alarm clock, message reminder, call rejection, sport tracking, menstrual cycle tracking and camera remote control. It also supports permanent blood oxygen measurement and offers 150 sport modes. This is also where we can see the only recognizable difference through the expansion from 120 to 150 sport profiles.

NFC and compatibility

The Xiaomi Band 8 is equipped with NFC, but not by default. This feature is an additional option that comes at a higher price. In China, the NFC version supports public transport and payment options. The global version is expected to support contactless payments with Visa and Mastercard credit cards.

The Xiaomi Band 8 should generally be compatible with smartphones and the app on Android and iOS. However, some features, such as controlling Xiaomi smart home devices, only work on certain Redmi and Xiaomi devices.

assessment

The Xiaomi Band 8 brings some innovations and improvements compared to the previous model. For us, on the other hand, the new model feels like a slightly improved version of the already good predecessor, without any real unique selling points. Only the different wearing options and the improved display are interesting.

It remains to be seen how these innovations will perform in practice and how the device will compare to other fitness trackers on the market. In our opinion, however, anyone who owns the predecessor hardly has any reason to switch to the new model.

