Xiaomi Black Friday starts today with many products on offer • Techzilla

Black Friday is approaching but Xiaomi is already starting the dance and from today and throughout the month of November, on mi.com and po.co, you will be able to access a series of super offers on many products at even more incredible prices.

The very first offers have begun on smartphones and Smart Life products and below you can find some of the best offers:

Smartphones for all tastes, at unprecedented prices

Xiaomi 13T in the configuration 8GB+256GBdesigned for the public who wish to best express their artistic talent throughAuthentic Leica Imagery’is available at 499,90€ instead of €699.90.

Redmi Note 12with 120Hz AMOLED display can be purchased in the version 4GB+64GB a 139,90€ instead of €229.90 and, in the configuration 8GB+256GB a 199,90€ instead of €299.90.

But it doesn’t end here! A real gift it is Redmi Note 12 Pro in the configuration 6GB+128GB a 249,90€ instead of €369.90 for the configuration 8GB+256GB a 259,90€ instead of €399.90.

For young technology enthusiasts, POCO X5 Pro 5G, 6GB+128GBis available at 249,90€ it’s at 299,90€ in the configuration 8GB+256GB.

Tablets are back in style

Redmi Pad SEthe new tablet that combines practicality, aesthetics and convenience, is available at 149,90€ instead of €219.90 in the configuration from 4GB+128GB.



Xiaomi Pad 6designed to guarantee high performance at work, but also in entertainment, is on sale at 369,90€, instead of €449.90, in configuration 8GB+256GB.

Paradise for those who love cleanliness: incredible discounts on smart home products

AioT simplifies life, especially at home, even more so if at discounted prices!

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E12 birds offer a 149,99€ da199,99€; Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X10 it can be purchased at 389,99€ instead of €499.99;



Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12 is available at 199,99€ instead of €299.99 e Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S10+ è on a super occasion to 299,99€ instead of €449.99.

Rediscover the magic of entertainment with POCO C65

A new member of the POCO family also arrives in November!

BIT, brand popular among young technology enthusiasts, announces, in fact, the arrival of LITTLE C65, last born of the popular LITTLE C series, ready to conquer Gen-Z tech-lovers thanks to a series of updated and indispensable smartphone features, combined with a truly incredible price.

POCO C65, thanks to its 6.74″ display with LCD screen and TÜV certification, offers an immersive, cinema-level visual experience, with a refresh rate da 90Hz, a powerful 5000mAh (typ) battery, an impressive 50MP AI triple camera setup, and an octa-core processor MediaTek Helio G85.

LITTLE C65 it will be available in three colors, Black, Blue and Purple, and will be available for purchase on the official channels in two variants, from 6GB+128GB it’s yes 8GB+256GB. Prices and availability will be revealed at the start of sales. Stay tuned!

For more information and to discover all the offers visit the page mi.comepo.co,

Stay updated on flash offers and price errors, follow us on Telegram!

Share this: Facebook

X

