Xiaomi JIMMY JV85 Pro review

The Jimmy JV85 Pro draws attention to itself with the statement that it is the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaner on the market. On its own, the Jimmy JV85 is certainly a solid product with lots of good features and good workmanship.

The great cordless vacuum cleaner comes with delivery from a eu-lager dank Coupon for the price of 207,73 € on Geekbuying.com.

Some time ago we introduced you to the Jimmy JV83 cordless vacuum cleaner and now the Chinese manufacturer has the Jimmy JV85 Pro launched a new model. For a price from 234,82€ on Geekbuying.com the Jimmy JV85 Pro can be pre-ordered from the EU warehouse. According to the manufacturer, the vacuum cleaner should 200 air watts be the most powerful handheld vacuum on the market.

The most powerful vacuum cleaner on the market?

With 200 air watts the Jimmy JV85 is currently the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaner on the market, at least on paper. To get the advertised performance, the Jimmy JV85 has one 600 Watt Motor installed, which can achieve a suction power of 25,000 Pa. As usual, the suction power can be accessed in 3 stages. As usual, the scope of delivery includes a motorized, rotating floor nozzle that can work out dirt, especially on carpets.

It is advertised with the mentioned 200 Airwatt, a typical Dysen performance specification that is not really tangible, since the suction line changes with the diameter and length of the pipe as well as with attachments.

You can more or less label that as marketing, whether at Dyson or other manufacturers. The structure of the suction head is more decisive. The often shown suction power of the suction head is more likely due to the fact that the head is in full contact with the floor or carpet.

Take care of the power supplyt a 20,000 mAh removable battery, which is composed of eight 18650 batteries with 2500 mAh each. Depending on the suction level used and whether you use the floor brush, the running time changes. So you get a battery life of 15 minutes at the highest suction level and 70 minutes at the lowest level without a floor brush. If the floor brush is switched on, the battery life is reduced a little to 13 minutes at the highest level and 55 minutes at the lowest level.

The cordless vacuum cleaner is operated via an LED display. The suction level, the battery level and a cleaning reminder can be read on it. The Dust chamber has a volume of 0.6l and also slightly larger than the direct predecessors. That’s what the volume of the cordless vacuum cleaner is for quite loud at 82 dB compared to the competition.

Scope of delivery of the Jimmy JV85 Pro

the main body

the combination brush

an electric attachment for mattresses

a soft brush

a 2-in-1 cushion attachment

a 2-in-1 attachment for crevices and crevices

a carpet brush

the charging station

a power supply

a flexible hose

a flexible hose

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Nice look and good workmanship



(handpiece and the spartan display)

Visually, the Jimmy JV85 Pro can convince directly with the color and the design. The workmanship of the handpiece is good, all controls are easy to reach and the round battery pack can also be easily removed and replaced if necessary.

The small, dark display shows the current battery level and the respective suction mode. There is no charging option on the battery or the handpiece, you have to use the wall bracket here.



(Removable/exchangeable battery)

When switching on the JV85 Pro, you always start in turbo mode, i.e. level 2 of 3 possible. Removing the filter unit is just as easy with a twist as emptying the 0.6l dust container. This also jumps up at the push of a button. However, you have to turn the wrist or the handpiece of the vacuum cleaner to the left here, since the structure of the dust container or the filter is placed transversely. With the competition it is different and also a bit easier/comfortable to practice.



(Clean or replace the opened dust container and removed filter unit for later use)

Sufficient accessories with solid quality

There are plenty of accessories included, be it the carpet brush or the hard floor roller. Here, however, only an electrically driven head is included, the respective role can be replaced reasonably easily.



(Many accessories, only a suction head is included, but the brush can be changed quite quickly)

The competition usually does without the carpet brush or, if you are lucky, two complete attachments are included. We could not test whether the attachments are compatible with other versions of the Jimmy series.

Furthermore, an electrically driven upholstery brush, a flexible hose, several brushes for crevices or narrow areas as well as a universal 90° rotatable piece of pipe are included. The scope of delivery is therefore extensive.



(but the quality is not that convincing)

However, the gray coloring of the accessories makes a rather favorable impression of the plastic. The seams of manufacture are evident, the sliding mechanisms of the accessories also work reluctantly and will certainly not last forever. The processing of the direct competition seems to be significantly better here.



(Quite practical that the main pipe can be bent)

Another cool and practical feature is the bendable main tube. Here, too, a button is installed on the back, which unlocks the lock with the press of a thumb. For furniture that is slightly raised, it is very practical because you can then vacuum directly under the respective piece of furniture.

Of course, you have to consider the respective height here. If you put too much pressure on the pipe during use, you could loosen the mechanism. How long it stays in place is also rather questionable.



(Back of the charging station/wall mount. What about the rest of the accessories?)

Bad charging station

However, the charging station is not very well thought out, because you can just store and connect 2-3 attachments here, the rest have to be stored somewhere else. This in turn creates some confusion and clutter.

In addition, the cordless vacuum cleaner can only be charged at the charging station, contacts are installed on the back that do not allow charging with a power cable. There is also no integrated charging option on the removable battery. Do that e.g. the Dreame devices are better, although the battery cannot be removed.

Good Suction power for everyday dirt

The Jimmy JV85 Pro is advertised as the most powerful cordless vacuum cleaner. He should reach 200 Airwatts. The latter, of course, not in Eco mode but only at the highest suction level. But the whole thing is more to be understood as marketing, the Dyson Airwatts calculation certainly does not add up, since changing the pipe (different diameter, different length) or the attachments supplied would already vary the suction power. There is no fixed value here.

Nevertheless, the suction result was correct in our test. Our mixture of rice and semolina on a carpet was removed with 2-3 suction movements even in Eco mode, on the medium Turbo level almost a single suction was enough. At the highest level, everything was gone immediately. Likewise, dirt that was not visible was sucked out of the carpet, dust, hair, the usual.

Normal volume & Standard battery life

There may be a higher suction power here, but it is not really tangible. Only the increased volume of approx. 83dB is noticeable. The competition is a little quieter at 73dB. But for maximum performance, you also have to vacuum at the highest level. However, this shortens the running time with the attached bendable tube and the electrically driven brush.

Depending on the attachment, we get a maximum of 55 70 minutes at the lowest Eco level. At medium turbo level we achieve about 25-30 minutes, at maximum level only 13-15 minutes. However, a real usage time is difficult to describe because you will always work in alternation between the first two stages. Nevertheless, you should be able to easily clean a normal apartment here. Depending on the degree of pollution, of course. Charging the battery is the usual 4-5 hours.

Conclusion

The suction power may be slightly higher than that of the cordless vacuum cleaners that we have already tested. This is not really tangible in a normal household. At least in our scenario, where only the usual household dirt is vacuumed away. Dust, hair, fur or smaller dirt that you bring into the apartment with your shoes. And to be honest, the Jimmy JV85 Pro hardly makes a noticeable difference to the sometimes cheaper competition from Dreame. Of course, with a long-pile carpet it may be a little different.

At the moment we consider the Jimmy JV85 Pro to be a bit too expensive, if it settles at 200-250€ it is a better offer, especially since the processing quality of the accessories is not really convincing and we question the durability.

