In addition to the Xiaomi 12T series, Xiaomi also announced many ecological chain products at the conference in Munich, Germany, including the Xiaomi Sweeping Robot X10+, Xiaomi Sweeping Robot W10 series, as well as Xiaomi TV Q2 series, Redmi Tablet and Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Sweeping Robot X10+

The Xiaomi sweeping and mopping robot X10+ announced this time adopts a design that can automatically clean the dust in the dust box, and can automatically clean the rag and automatically replenish the water in the water tank. It can also keep the rag dry when the sweeping robot stops running. This achieves a truly fully automatic cleaning effect.

The Xiaomi Sweeping Robot X10+ has a suction power of up to 4000Pa, and can simulate the action of wiping the floor with both hands, and can automatically identify whether there are carpets and other items on the ground through the ultrasonic sensing element, thereby adjusting the cleaning force. In addition, through the design of the S-Cross AITM system, the sweeping robot can clean the floor of the home environment more completely, and it can recognize objects through dual lasers and RGB camera lenses. With the LDS navigation system, the sweeping robot can automatically plan more efficient cleaning. route, while automatically avoiding obstacles at home.

The Xiaomi sweeping and dragging robot X10+ will be sold at a price of 899 euros and is expected to be sold through Xiaomi’s official channels from now on.

Xiaomi Wireless Scrubber W10 Series

The Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 series distinguishes between two specifications, namely the Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 Ultra and the Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 Pro, both of which support wet and dry cleaning modes.

Among them, the Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 Ultra cleans at a high temperature of 75 degrees, and supports automatic cleaning of the dust box, automatic replenishment of water storage in the water tank, and even keeping the rag dry, while the Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 Pro can correspond to large-scale cleaning range, and the ability to perform fine cleaning through a 90-degree angle.

In terms of suggested selling price, the Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 series will be sold at a starting price of 599 euros, and will also be sold through Xiaomi’s official channels from now on.

Xiaomi TV Q2 series

As for the Xiaomi Mi TV Q2 series, it is divided into three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, and corresponds to 4K Ultra HD resolution design, corresponding to display natural and rich color image performance effects, and supports Dolby Vision IQ display technology and Dolby Atmos. Panoramic sound effects, which can automatically adjust the light and contrast effects according to the details of the displayed image color and so on.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi TV Q2 series is the first model of Xiaomi’s TV products that supports the new version of the Google TV operating system. It also supports the Google Assistant digital assistant service, so it can also interact with the TV through voice control, and the Xiaomi TV+ app service is also preloaded. , making it easier for users to use TV content.

The Xiaomi TV Q2 series will be sold at a starting price of 599 euros and is expected to be sold through Xiaomi’s official channels from now on.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro launched this time adopts a 1.64-inch AMOLED rectangular screen, which can correspond to 110 kinds of sports data records, has built-in satellite positioning function, and supports 5ATM waterproof function. The built-in battery power can last about 12 days The battery life performance also corresponds to more than 150 surface designs and 8 different bracelet accessories.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro will be sold at a starting price of 99 euros, and will also be sold through Xiaomi’s official channels from now on.

Redmi Tablet

The Redmi tablet launched this time is the first tablet device under the Redmi brand. It adopts a 10.61-inch screen design that supports a 90Hz picture refresh rate. The processor adopts the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and meets the SGS low visual fatigue certification. The screen itself is also certified for eye protection by TÜV Rheinland.

With a video camera corresponding to 8 million pixels and a 105-degree shooting angle, it is easier to capture the user or multiple people entering the mirror through the video camera through the FocusFrame technology, which is convenient for online video conferences through the Redmi tablet. As for the battery capacity, it reaches 8000mAh and supports 18W wired fast charging, but the original box will provide an additional set of charger accessories that support 22.5W charging power.

The Redmi tablet will be sold at a starting price of 279 euros, and it will also be sold through Xiaomi’s official channels from now on.

A variety of ecological chain products will be introduced into the Taiwan market

According to Xiaomi Taiwan, the 65-inch version including Xiaomi TV Q2 series, as well as Xiaomi smart band 7 Pro, Redmi tablet, Xiaomi sweeping robot X10+, as well as Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 Ultra, Xiaomi wireless washing machine W10 Pro will be introduced In the Taiwan market, the new 86-inch Xiaomi TV and the Xiaomi Sweeping Robot S10 will also be launched.