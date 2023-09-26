Xiaomi launches the 13T Series smartphones with Leica professional optics

Listen to the audio version of the article

Xiaomi presented the new 13T Series smartphone family, designed for photographic performance. In fact, the devices are equipped with professional Leica optical lenses, with features defined by the Chinese company “Authentic Leica Imagery”, to reproduce the classic aesthetics of Leica shooting. Specifically, both the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T feature a triple camera setup with Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica, including a 50MP wide-angle camera with 24mm focal length and a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture more of light supporting high dynamic range shooting, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 50mm focal length. Furthermore, there is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 15mm focal length, for taking panoramic photos and capturing landscapes. Thanks to 100% DCI-P3 technology, the cameras of both smartphones feature a wider color gamut that helps capture every moment with classic Leica brand quality.

The Leica tradition

Xiaomi 13T Series offers two original Leica photography styles: Leica Authentic and Leica Vibrant, which promise to take images with natural color reproduction, strong contrast and shadow definition, as well as ensuring the traditional Leica image aesthetics. Six Leica filters recall the style of the brand, including the most recent Leica Sepia and Leica Blue, adapted from the LeicaM-Typ240 Film mode. To increase creative options, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T offer four new Leica watermarks, for greater choice in terms of photo compositions and frame sizes. The Xiaomi 13T series also includes the Custom Photo Styles function in Pro mode which, used for the first time on Xiaomi 13 Ultra, to adjust colors, shades and textures in the pre-set phase, allowing you to preserve more details and colors for post -production. Favorite presets can also be saved for custom photo styles. Staying on the subject of digital production, video recording can reach a 10-bit LOG 4:2:0 H.265 format, for advanced color control. Xiaomi 13T Pro offers the ability to shoot videos in 8K while the 50MP wide-angle camera supports both OIS and EIS and ensures that videos remain stable even in moving conditions.

Performance and hardware

Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T feature improvements in energy efficiency and battery life, compared to previous models. Xiaomi 13T Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with an Octa-core CPU, with peak speeds of up to 3.35GHz. It also has an integrated Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU which improves image processing. Xiaomi 13T is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra processor, while the thermal dissipation of the Xiaomi 13T series is improved thanks to a 5000 mm2 VC stainless steel plate, which ensures cooling. Xiaomi 13T Pro supports 120W HyperCharge, for a 100% charge in less than 20 minutes. Both devices have the fast charging option: Xiaomi 13T Pro reaches 36% and Xiaomi 13T 21% charge in about 5 minutes. Both models are available in three color variants: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green and Black6. The Alpine Blue back shell is characterized by Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather with a soft and delicate texture. The Meadow Green and Black models instead have a glossy glass rear panel. The 13T Pro variant starts at 799.90 euros (12 GB + 256 GB) while the 13T costs 699.90 euros (8GB + 256 GB). Education world In Berlin, Xiaomi also unveiled the “Story in Sigh” project to educate young people in the art of photographic storytelling. Coinciding with the launch of the Xiaomi 13T Series, in collaboration with the Leica Akademie instructor and well-known photojournalist, Giuseppe Nucci, the company is launching photography workshops as part of the Xiaomi Education training activities. The University of Barcelona will be the first to participate in the project, with the workshops taking place in November this year, during the winter semester and will be open to students from the Faculty of Philology and Visual Communication, the Faculty of Fine Arts and of the Faculty of Information and Audiovisual Media.