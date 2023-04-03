Listen to the audio version of the article

Xiaomi presents the Redmi Note 12 series, super charging and excellent camera at a good price

In a somewhat complicated moment for smartphone manufacturers, with all Chinese companies in this sector seeing their earnings drastically reduced compared to the years in which the pandemic led us to buy much more electronics than we did in the past , Xiaomi presents the new Redmi 12 series, mid-range phones that have been very successful in the past thanks to their quality / price ratio.

What did they present

The complete lineup consists of four smartphones, in order from the most powerful, complete and expensive to the cheapest: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G and Redmi Note 12. Prices range from 229 euros of the Redmi Note 12 to the 499 of the Pro+ 5G, but online they are a few tens of euros cheaper thanks also to the special offer available until April 30 on the official website. The list of technical features is endless and quite complex to analyze, so perhaps it becomes more important to understand what the difference is between a mid-range smartphone and a top of the range that costs almost, if not more, twice as much.

What changes

In the case of the Redmi Note series, the differences with the 13 series announced a few weeks ago are there, mostly in terms of speed and power, but in daily use they are not very evident, and what could make the difference for those who want to spend a few hundred euros, and not many, for a smartphone is the Xiaomi philosophy of bringing some gems of the top models into the medium ones. “The basic idea – says Davide Lunardelli, head of marketing for Xiaomi Italia – is to give top-of-the-range functions also for the mid-range, especially in the areas most felt by users, in order to raise the value of the purchase and reward the customer».

Superfast charging

Indeed, this Redmi Note 12 series surprised us a lot with the 120 Watt super-fast charging present on the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and the 67W one on the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G. In this way, the already very large 5 ampere battery which is able to last almost two days if we use the device sparingly, allows us to go on for almost a day with just 10/15 minutes of “on the fly” recharging. The other “gift” that comes from the high-end is in the photographic sector with the arrival of the 200 megapixel sensor on the more powerful Redmi Note. This allows more detailed photos in excellent light conditions and a generally very good yield that will be appreciated by those looking for a high-level camera. «Right now – says Lunardelli – Italians are buying less in terms of quantity, but spending more on individual devices. For this reason we have decided to push the premium functions and slightly raise the historical Italian target of 200-250 euros in exchange for performance and advanced functions». In addition to the Redmi12 series, Xiaomi also presented Redmi Watch 3 in the Ivory and Black colors available at 129.99 euros, Redmi Smart Band 2 in the Black and White version at the price of 34.99 euros and the Redmi Buds 4 Lite earphones, in the Black and White available for purchase at 34.99 euros.