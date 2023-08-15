Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro Unveiled with Enhanced Screen Size, Display, Functionality, and Health Detection

Create a news article using this content

Reporter Li Hongdian / Taipei Report

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro has a new upgrade in screen size, display, function, and health detection. (Picture / flip from Xiaomi Weibo)

At the Xiaomi new product launch conference held on the 14th, the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro was also officially unveiled, with new upgrades in terms of screen size, display, functions, and health detection. It can be called the pinnacle of the Xiaomi Mi Band series so far.

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro adopts an integrated body design, NCVM metal texture technology, symmetrical screen design with four narrow sides, and the dial provides two colors of bright black and bright silver. The weight of the bracelet is about 22.5g, which is much lighter than a smart watch. 9.99mm, Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro solves the pain point of traditional bracelets being thick and heavy, and it is light and light to wear all day long. It adopts the second-generation quick-release structure, and the wristband can be easily replaced with one button. It provides TPU, leather, woven, and Milanese wristbands.

In terms of screen, Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro has a brand-new improvement over the previous generation. It is not only larger, but also has a higher screen-to-body ratio and smoother display. The Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro is equipped with a 1.74-inch OLED square screen, which is the largest screen in the Mi Band series, with a Corning Gorilla Glass cover to enhance hardness and wear resistance. The screen resolution is 480*336, 336 PPI, and the brightness is 600nits.

Upgraded to a 60Hz refresh rate, the screen-to-body ratio increased to 73%, providing more than 200 dials, and adding dynamic effects, components, fun, and album dials.

In terms of health detection, Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro upgrades the dual-channel physical sign sensor, and adopts dual-channel heart rate and blood oxygen detection for the first time. Simply put, two data monitoring channels are carried out at the same time to make the data more accurate. The bracelet supports continuous blood oxygen throughout the day. Content monitoring, all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, all-day stress monitoring, women’s health support menstrual cycle recording and prediction and other functions.

It supports more than 150 sports modes, and can automatically identify the user’s current sports, such as running, walking, rowing machine, cycling, rope skipping, etc. The bracelet also supports Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS positioning, and can be used without a mobile phone Record accurate motion trajectory.

In addition, 3D sports and fitness animations are added, which can provide more scientific and intuitive exercise guidance. You can view pre-exercise warm-up and post-exercise stretching tutorials without a mobile phone, which is more practical for fitness beginners. The bracelet supports functions such as smart accompanying running, running courses on the wrist, and somatosensory boxing games.

In terms of battery life, Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro has a built-in 289mAh battery, which uses magnetic charging. The battery life has been upgraded to 14 days, and the AOD mode (all-weather display) can last up to 6 days, which can meet a week of commuting.

Xiaomi Mi Band 8 Pro is priced at RMB 399 for the black/silver middle frame + black/gray antibacterial TPU wristband, and RMB 449 for the silver middle frame + blue leather wristband. Whether Taiwan will introduce it in the future is yet to be announced by Xiaomi Taiwan.

