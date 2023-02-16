According to third-party statistics, the cumulative sales volume of the Mi Band series has reached 140 million. In late June last year, Xiaomi announced that the shipment of its Mi Band 7 exceeded 1 million. This can be said to have created a new era. record. With the arrival of 2023, many of Xiaomi’s products will also usher in an update.

A few days ago, through the certification information, external media discovered the figure of Mi Band 8, its registered model is M2239B1, and the Malaysian side directly marked the English name as Xiaomi Smart Band 8. Unfortunately, the specific parameters and shape details are not shown in the filing.

Referring to the change logic from Mi Band 6 to Mi Band 7, the new changes that can be expected from Mi Band 8 are expected to have a larger screen, more advanced Bluetooth specifications, longer battery life, more professional and comprehensive sports health monitoring, etc. , If you can upgrade the contact wireless charging, it will undoubtedly be more convenient.

Not only that, some whistleblowers also said that the new wearable product Xiaomi Mi Band 8 has already been put into production, so it shows that the official launch is not far away.

Judging from the previous release time, Mi Band 8 should be released in the first half of the year, and it may be launched at the same time as Mi 13 Ultra. Friends who like it can continue to pay attention to our follow-up reports.