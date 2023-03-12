Monitor lamps, also called screen bars, sit on the monitor and radiate their light from there over a large area onto the desk. This saves space and still ensures good, glare-free light. These receive power from the monitor itself via the USB port. This means that the screen bars switch on and off with the monitor.

The Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp we now have is in the midfield in terms of price, but wants to play with the really big ones. This test report shows how well it succeeds.

processing



The screen bar is in a 45 cm long cylinder made of matte metal with a diameter of a good 2 cm. Chic design element: The bar in which the LEDs are located is offset slightly inwards.

The cylinder adheres magnetically to the monitor mount and its beam angle can be adjusted. The simple and functional mount fits monitors from 1 cm to 3.3 cm thick. So it should also hold up on larger displays without any problems. On the back of the mount is a USB-C port for power input. A red USB-C to USB-A cable is included. Advantage of the solution: In the event of a cable break, you simply swap the cable and don’t have to dispose of the entire lamp at once. However, the cable sticks out a little unattractively from the holder. Xiaomi could have solved this more elegantly.

Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp pictures

remote control



You won’t find any buttons or buttons on the Xiaomi Mi Screenbar. In return, Xiaomi has given its monitor lamp a puck-shaped remote control for the desk. You can use it to switch the screen bar on and off, determine the light color and brightness. With a long press on the remote control, it adjusts the brightness and color temperature of the light to the ambient light.

Overall, the control works even better than with the remote control of the 170-euro Benq Screenbar Halo lamp (test report). Because the connection is established reliably within a second after pressing the remote control. Most importantly, you don’t have to rotate them 360 degrees to go from minimum to maximum brightness. About 180 degrees is sufficient here, which feels much more sensible. Nevertheless, we have to say that we hardly need the remote control in everyday use, since the screen bar is switched on and off with the monitor anyway. We hardly make any adjustments to the light in everyday use.

Licht



The light of the Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp is extremely bright. Using the smartphone app, we measured a maximum brightness of an impressive 1400 lux at a distance of about 50 centimeters. This puts it only slightly behind the brightness of the Benq Screenbar Halo (test report) of 1500 lux. The minimum brightness of the Xiaomi screen bar is 400 lux. These are not absolute values. However, we can compare the individual lamps with each other.

The beam angle is less precise than we saw with the much cheaper Pearl screen bar (test report). However, the Xiaomi Mi light can still be adjusted so that it does not dazzle the user. Although a lot of light then shines directly onto the display, there is no glare there.

Preis



The Xiaomi Mi monitor lamp currently costs from 60 euros. Inflation seems to have struck here. Up until the turn of the year there were many providers who sold the screen bar for 40 euros.

Conclusion



The Xiaomi Mi Monitor Lamp is one of the best screenbars you can buy for 60 euros. We are particularly impressed by the bright light, which perfectly illuminates the desk. The workmanship is also great and the holder is flexible. Xiaomi also includes a remote control for the desk.