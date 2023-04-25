Xiaomi Mijia PIPI Desk Lamp Unboxing, setup & first impression – tech sloth

No, I didn’t make up the name.

No, we don’t have the lamp.

No, you don’t need it, but you want it. It’s just so banana that it’s good again. But even after one day I still don’t know why ;o)

The Xiaomi Mijia PIPI Desk Lamp was definitely the star in Beijing at the Xiaomi 13 Ultra presentation. I had previously guessed the Xiaomi Smart Band 8, but in comparison the lamp simply rocked the hut. By the way, if you change the country settings in the Mi Home app, you can get it up and running “relatively easily” with us.

Xiaomi China Infoseite: https://m.mi.com/crowdfunding/proddetail/1000559

similar posts