Want to exercise but can’t get enough energy? Rope skipping is a simple and effective aerobic exercise. It can not only quickly burn calories and achieve weight loss, but also enhance cardiopulmonary capacity, help lower limbs and core muscles improve, and improve body coordination and balance. Although there are some skipping ropes on the market that can record the number of times, most of the functions are limited to the number of times. Recently, Xiaomi launched a Mijia smart skipping rope, which provides both corded and cordless options. Xiaomi Mijia Smart Jump Rope supports a variety of skipping modes, built-in course guidance and exercise data recording, and can quickly check your own exercise performance through the mobile app.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Rope Skipping Crowdfunding is launched, providing corded/cordless dual-use, multiple skipping modes, exercise course guidance and data recording

Exercising day after day, and paying attention to diet and sleep, but the weight has not changed? It may be a good way to choose the exercise of skipping rope. However, for rope skippers, it takes a lot of time to practice rope skipping alone, but they don’t know how they are jumping, so it will inevitably require stronger willpower to persevere. Recently, Xiaomi launched a “Mijia Smart Skipping Rope” in the latest crowdfunding phase, which can become the user’s personal fat-burning coach, provide immersive exercise companionship, real-time voice guidance, and record exercise performance, making fitness more scientific and efficient.

For those who are new to rope skipping for the first time, or who are not familiar with rope skipping, just open the Xiaomi Sports Health App and complete the pairing with Mijia Smart Rope Jumping. Professional coaches will explain and provide immersive guidance on the app. The built-in rich and interesting courses can be selected according to the user’s preferences, which can help users quickly get started with the sport of rope skipping. In addition, through real-time voice motivation guidance, you can easily follow along.

In addition, the Xiaomi Sports Health App can also record the exercise data of users using the Mijia smart rope skipping in real time, and generate comprehensive exercise analysis reports on a weekly, monthly, and annual basis, helping users to fully grasp the training situation and witness the results of each exercise.

Mijia smart skipping rope has a variety of built-in training modes, such as free training, technical training, timing training, calorie training, interval training and other modes. Users can customize the exercise mode and intensity according to their exercise goals and physical conditions, making it easier to master the training rhythm , enjoy the fun of sports.

Equipped with 3 sets of Hall sensors, it can perform 360° multi-point monitoring and can accurately capture jumps. With the self-developed precision technology algorithm to track the movement status, it can accurately filter invalid jumps such as trip ropes and interruptions, and avoid missed counts or misjudgments. In addition, offline exercise can also be recorded and stored, and you only need to pair with the App again after exercise to update the exercise data.

However, according to the different types of skipping ropes preferred by different users, Mijia Smart Skipping Rope provides two modes: corded and cordless. You can choose a wired skipping rope outdoors, and you can use it with a sports rope to burn fat outdoors, and skipping rope for fitness racing is no problem. In addition, in the indoor scene, it can be used with the air ball to realize wireless rope skipping, which not only reduces the sound of the skipping rope hitting the ground, but also avoids the situation of jumping rope stumbling.

The Mijia smart skipping rope adopts a hidden dot matrix digital display, which is unique to the skipping rope handle, and can clearly view the mode information such as the number of skipping ropes at night.

In addition, the Mijia smart skipping rope uses 360° Seiko bearings, which are quiet and stable, reducing the possibility of skipping, tripping, and winding, making the rope more flexible and smooth.

According to the height of different users, the Mijia smart skipping rope adopts a V-shaped gradually retracting fast rope structure, which can be adjusted to the most suitable rope length according to the height. The rope body has been tested by high-strength friction tests. It is strong, wear-resistant and not easy to knot.

The Mijia smart skipping rope is charged by USB Type-C, and it can provide 20 days of battery life on a full charge. In terms of price, the suggested price of Mijia Smart Jump Rope is RMB 129, and it will start crowdfunding on March 22 in Xiaomi China, with a discounted price of RMB 95.

