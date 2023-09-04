Xiaomi MIX Fold 3: A Cost-Effective Folding Phone Option in Hong Kong Below 10,000 Yuan

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 has recently garnered attention in Hong Kong as it has received a new low price for parallel imports, falling below the 10,000 yuan mark. This big man’s folding machine has gained popularity among smartphone enthusiasts as an alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5. While the Galaxy Z Flip5 is more portable, the Galaxy Z Fold5 offers greater practicality, allowing users to use it as both a mobile phone and a tablet.

In Hong Kong, options for folding machines are limited, but the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 has become a popular choice, especially with its recent price drop. The Xingyao Gold version of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 now sells for $9780 for the 12GB + 256GB version, and $10680 for the 16GB + 512GB version. Unfortunately, the 16GB + 1TB version is currently out of stock. The availability of this device through parallel imports has made it more accessible to consumers in Hong Kong. Prices may vary among different stores, but a small shop in Sham Shui Po is offering the same prices for the 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB versions, with the 1TB version priced at $11980.

In terms of hardware specifications, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 boasts impressive features. When folded, it measures only 1.1mm thick, thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, and utilizes a curved screen. The outer screen is 6.56 inches with a 21:9 AMOLED display, supporting a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It also has an 8.03-inch 2K screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has a battery capacity of 4800mAh, supporting 67W wired fast charging. The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is equipped with a four-lens camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and 10-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. Both the front and back cameras boast a resolution of 20 million pixels.

When comparing the selection of folding machines available in Hong Kong, it is evident that the market only offers a limited number of options. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, there are other models such as the previous generation Galaxy Z Fold4 / Z Fold3, Honor Magic Vs 5G, and Huawei Mate X3. Consumers can visit the ePrice mobile phone comparison system to compare the specifications of these devices and choose their preferred model.

With the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 now available at a lower price point, it presents an affordable alternative to other folding machines in the market. Smartphone enthusiasts in Hong Kong now have the opportunity to own a high-quality folding phone without breaking the bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

