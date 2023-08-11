Xiaomi Pad 6 Max: An Android Tablet with Laptop-Like Features

Xiaomi to Unveil Xiaomi Pad 6 Max at Press Conference Alongside Folding Machine MIX Fold 3

Beijing, China – Xiaomi, the renowned tech giant, is all set to hold a press conference on the evening of August 14. Yesterday, the company shared exciting news regarding the event. Apart from the highly anticipated folding machine MIX Fold 3, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is confirmed to make an appearance.

Xiaomi took to their official Weibo account to release some basic specifications of the Android tablet. The highlight of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is its massive screen size, which is said to be comparable to that of a laptop. The tablet will sport a 14-inch LCD screen, making it 62% larger than the screens of Xiaomi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro, which measure 11 inches. Although Xiaomi has not yet announced the screen resolution, there are rumors suggesting a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the same processor found in the Pad 6 Pro. In order to enhance the tablet’s performance, Xiaomi has incorporated a heat dissipation area of 15,839mm², which the company claims will be sufficient for playing large-scale games.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is expected to feature flagship specifications. It will boast a massive 10,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and 33W reverse power supply for conveniently charging other devices. Xiaomi’s Surge G1 chip will be utilized for efficient battery management, with claims of slowing down battery aging.

For audio enthusiasts, the tablet will come equipped with 8 built-in super-large speakers for an enhanced audio experience. It will also come pre-loaded with programs such as WPS Office. Additionally, the system will be tailored to support a four-window splitting function, providing users with a PC-level experience.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is certainly shaping up to be a versatile and feature-packed Android tablet. Tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official unveiling of the device during the upcoming press conference.

Source: gizmochina

