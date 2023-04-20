Xiaomi, Chinese manufacturer of popular smartphones and electronic devices, recently presented its latest tablets: the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro. The two devices offer a variety of functions and features that make them an attractive proposition for those looking for a powerful and not too expensive tablet. Two brand new […]

The post Xiaomi Pad 6 (Pro): New competition for the Apple iPads! first appeared on Technology News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

