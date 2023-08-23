Xiaomi Pad 6, the test: what we liked and what we didn’t

“Reports of my death are frankly exaggerated”: to paraphrase one famous and ironic phrase by the writer Mark Twain one could try to tell the state of the tablet market. Or at least the idea that many have.

They have been thought to be missing and useless for years, especially the Android ones, squeezed between smartphones with increasingly large screens and the ruthless competition from Apple’s excellent iPad, but precisely these reports “are frankly exaggerated”. Tablets are still there and resist, as demonstrated by products like it Xiaomi Pad 6 that we could try for a couple of weeks or (in a completely different price range) the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

Xiaomi Pad 6, the technical characteristics

Just taken out of the box, inside which there is also a 33W power supply (very appreciable detail), immediately gives an appreciable feeling of quality, thanks to the matte finish, the sharp edges and the lightness, which however does not seem to have been at the expense of the build quality and robustness.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is an 11” tablet, with a great deal Ultra HD display with 2.8K resolution and a variable refresh rate that reaches up to 144 Hz, which for a product of this kind are really many. The screen, which supports HDR10+, is of type IPS e non Amoledtherefore there is no always-on.

Under the body, which can be grey, blue or golden (as in our case, even if it is barely perceived), the processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 from 3.2 GHz combined exclusively with 8 GB of Ram and 256 GB of storage space. The operating system is Xiaomi’s MiUi Pad, based on Android 13 but optimized to make the most of large tablet displays, including multitasking, stackable apps and pop-up windows. This is a good thing, just as it is also good that the Pad 6 is not stuffed with useless apps as unfortunately happens (still now) with more or less all Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.

list price, the Xiaomi Pad 6 costs 449.90 euros, which however online often drop to around 400: in both cases, it seems to us an adequate price for the technical equipment and the results of our test. It is a pity that the pen has to be bought separately, at a cost (just under 100 euros) which in proportion seemed to us to be a bit unbalanced towards the top.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 in everyday use

We haven’t written anything about cameras but it’s not an oversight: it’s a choice. They are there and they also do a decent job (the rear one is 13 MP, the front one 8) though we know that you don’t take pictures with tablets. In the sense that they are not really made to do them and that it is ridiculous to use them to do them.

What they are made to do, however, this Xiaomi Pad 6 does it really well: the processor is not among the most famous but allows this tablet to be almost always responsive, it rarely fails and it is also one of the reasons why the price is low. In just under 20 days of testing we used the Pad 6 to work, i.e. to write, manage e-mail, surf the Net, easily switching from one app to another, as well as a kind of small portable television. Whether it’s watching HD videos on YouTube or enjoying some TV series on Netflix, Disney Plus or some other streaming platform, this is the bread and butter for such a product and it is the sector where it will be appreciated most. Especially thanks to the quality of the screen.

There are no particular flaws worth mentioning: fast charging is not very fast, but the power supply is in the package and the autonomy is considerable (also thanks to the 8840 mAh battery). And absolutely yes: if they ever make a Pad 7, a better housing must be found for the pen, or at least more solid. All in all, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is a great tablet. For those who need a tablet, of course.

What we liked

What we didn’t like

