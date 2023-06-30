Xiaomi Plans to Launch Mi Pad 6 Max with Higher Configuration: Passed Bluetooth SIG Certification

Xiaomi Plans to Launch Higher-Configured Mi Pad 6 Max Following Release of Mi Pad 6/6 Pro

According to foreign media xiaomiui, Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the Mi Pad 6 Max after the successful launch of its Mi Pad 6 and Mi Pad 6 Pro models. The forthcoming device has recently obtained Bluetooth SIG certification, signaling its imminent arrival in the market.

The Bluetooth SIG certification website provides essential details about the Mi Pad 6 Max. Its model number, “23078KB5BC,” bears similarities to other Xiaomi smartphones and tablets. However, the inclusion of the letter “C” at the end suggests that this particular device might be exclusively launched in China.

Furthermore, the Mi Pad 6 Max is currently under development with the research and development code name “yudi.” It will come pre-installed with the highly anticipated MIUI 14 operating system, with the version number V14.0.0.15.TMHCNXM.

As of now, information regarding the specifications and appearance of the Mi Pad 6 Max remains elusive. However, enthusiasts can look to the Mi Pad 6 for a basis of comparison.

The Mi Pad 6, released just this April, boasts an all-metal integrated body design. It hosts an 11-inch LCD screen capable of displaying an impressive 2880×1800 resolution. Moreover, it supports a 144Hz 7-speed variable refresh rate. Powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, the tablet is equipped with an 8840mAh (typical value) battery and supports 33W wired fast charging.

Based on the nomenclature of the Mi Pad 6 Max, it is reasonable to assume that this new offering will be a larger version of the Mi Pad 6.

Xiaomi has yet to announce an official release date for the Mi Pad 6 Max, leaving fans and tech enthusiasts eager for more details on this highly anticipated device.

