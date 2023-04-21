Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro appears on Geekbench, triple camera with 8+ Gen1

According to gizchina reports, we can see a mobile phone model “23013PC75G” owned by Xiaomi on the Geekbench certification page. This mobile phone has a high probability of being POCO F5 Pro.

The Geekbench certification page shows that the single-core running score of this mobile phone model “23013PC75G” reached 1302 points, while the multi-core running score reached 4080 points. The processor uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, optional 12GB RAM, the phone’s The operating system is Android 13.

According to the previously obtained news, this phone has a total of two colors to choose from, namely black and white. The official plans to launch two storage combination versions, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB respectively; the screen adopts AMOLED screen with a size of 6.67 inches, a resolution of 2560x1440p, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a perforated design; the capacity of the battery is 5500mAh, the highest charging power supports 67W. In terms of hardware, the phone’s rear camera consists of a 64-megapixel main mirror + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle + 2-megapixel macro. The phone’s stereo speakers allow users to have a better sound experience. In-screen fingerprint sensor.