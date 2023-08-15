Xiaomi presents the Cyberdog 2

Two years ago, Xiaomi launched the first version of the Cyberdog. Now the successor is appearing – with a new design and further improvements.

Bild: Xiaomi

The optical differences are enormous. Compared to the first generation, the Cyberdog 2 is much more like its carnal role model. This time, the robot dog even has a real head, including pricked ears. The focus was on the look of a Doberman. The second generation is also significantly lighter. The Cyberdog 2 weighs around 8.9 kilograms. A drop of 40 percent.

Equipped with a total of twelve small servomotors, which set the movable limbs in motion, the robot dog is capable of all sorts of tricks. Among other things, he should be able to ride a skateboard and do a backflip from a standing position. When running, it can reach a speed of up to 1.6 meters per second. The manufacturer promises that if he loses his balance, he will be able to get back up more quickly this time.

So that the Cyberdog 2 doesn’t fall to the ground in the first place, it is equipped with a wide variety of cameras and sensors to recognize objects and their spatial arrangement. The robot dog can be fed with voice commands via four integrated microphones. An additional highlight are touch sensors, which ensure that he can recognize strokes from his owner.

All data is evaluated using artificial intelligence. Since it is open source software, the dog’s functions should also be able to be further developed outside of the manufacturer. In China, the Cyberdog 2 costs the equivalent of 1,650 euros. It is not known whether and at what price he will come to Germany.

What: Xiaomi / YouTube

