Home Technology Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite renders, are these AirPods 2?
Technology

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite renders, are these AirPods 2?

by admin
Xiaomi Redmi Buds 4 Lite renders, are these AirPods 2?

It seems that Xiaomi is going to launch a new true wireless Bluetooth headset. 91mobiles and Kuba Wojciechowski hang out a promotional image of the Redmi Buds 4 Lite headset.

91mobiles said that the earplug/non-ear design of this headset is very similar to Apple AirPods 3. This design may make this headset lack the support of active noise reduction function. Let’s find out together.

In contrast, Redmi Buds 3 Lite uses a classic in-ear design, but compared with this Redmi Buds 4 Lite that uses a long handle/rod + earplugs design, there is no trace of family heritage at all. Redmi Buds 4 Lite This design can easily be mistaken for the most well-known Apple AirPods series.

I haven’t seen the specific information on the hardware of this headset yet. It is expected that it will be upgraded on the basis of Redmi Buds 3 Lite, and the price will be kept as low as possible.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite

Redmi Buds 3 Lite weighs only 4.3g per ear, is equipped with a 6mm driver unit, supports Bluetooth 5.2, ENC noise reduction and other functions, and has features such as low latency. This earphone can be used for 5 hours on a single charge, and can last up to 18 hours with the charging case.

See also  Apple CEO Tim Cook: "With apps you can change the world"

You may also like

After AMD compared the performance of RX 7900...

One million euros to a Russian startup. Controversy...

Yamaha YH-5000SE flat-panel unit flagship headset: Equipped with...

How Facebook has changed since December 1st: religious...

LINE GAME 10th Anniversary Super Thanksgiving! Download free...

From Arcade to Fitness+, the new Apple TV...

Google’s refunds for the closure of Stadia have...

Goodbye to Google Stadia, full refunds have also...

How Facebook has changed since December 1st: religious...

Ubisoft returns to the Steam store with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy