It seems that Xiaomi is going to launch a new true wireless Bluetooth headset. 91mobiles and Kuba Wojciechowski hang out a promotional image of the Redmi Buds 4 Lite headset.

91mobiles said that the earplug/non-ear design of this headset is very similar to Apple AirPods 3. This design may make this headset lack the support of active noise reduction function. Let’s find out together.

In contrast, Redmi Buds 3 Lite uses a classic in-ear design, but compared with this Redmi Buds 4 Lite that uses a long handle/rod + earplugs design, there is no trace of family heritage at all. Redmi Buds 4 Lite This design can easily be mistaken for the most well-known Apple AirPods series.

I haven’t seen the specific information on the hardware of this headset yet. It is expected that it will be upgraded on the basis of Redmi Buds 3 Lite, and the price will be kept as low as possible.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite weighs only 4.3g per ear, is equipped with a 6mm driver unit, supports Bluetooth 5.2, ENC noise reduction and other functions, and has features such as low latency. This earphone can be used for 5 hours on a single charge, and can last up to 18 hours with the charging case.