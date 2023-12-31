Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 unboxing and first impression – technology sloth

Well, I was amazed, Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 13 series, which has so far only been presented in China, is already available to buy at Mediamarkt. As far as I know, there hasn’t been a global or even German presentation or at least an announcement about it. So I spontaneously jumped on it myself and took a look at the entry-level king of the price/performance series. 6.67 inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, slimmer design, hybrid slot with either dual SIM or single SIM with microSD and still an infrared port don’t sound bad. Even if 300 euros and Mediatek Dimensity 6080 make me twitch nervously.

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

