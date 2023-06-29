Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 runs out of points, and the new machine is downgraded? 4GB RAM + S680

In addition to the K60 Extreme Edition to be released, Redmi also has an entry-level tablet to be updated, which is the Redmi Pad2. It is understood that the Redmi Pad 2 tablet was recently unveiled in the GeekBench 6.1.0 benchmark library, revealing some of its specifications. The tablet uses a processor model 23073RPBFC, with a single-core score of 415 and a multi-core score of 1411.

According to the running score data, the Redmi Pad 2 tablet is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, code-named Bengal. The processor consists of four 2.40GHz cores and four 1.90 GHz cores. At the same time, the screenshot is attached as follows:

Some foreign technology media, such as gizmochina, think this is a downgrade of the processor. For comparison, the first-generation Redmi Pad tablet uses the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is better than the Snapdragon 680 in performance.

In terms of other specifications, Redmi Pad 2 will use a 10.95-inch 2K screen, support a 90Hz refresh rate, a rear 8-megapixel lens, and a front-facing 5-megapixel lens.

The Geekbench 6 benchmark website also shows that the Redmi Pad 2 will be pre-installed with the Android 13-based MlUI 14 operating system and have 4GB of RAM.

The debut of the Redmi Pad 2 tablet has attracted people’s attention. While the processor downgrade might spark some controversy, other specs such as ROM and OS versions are still satisfactory. We look forward to further news to know the full features and performance of the Redmi Pad 2 tablet.

