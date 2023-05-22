Home » Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 tablet exposure, you are not dazzled, what kind of processor is this?!
Recently, it was revealed on the Internet that Xiaomi Redmi is developing a new tablet computer, the device model is 23073RPBFG, which has appeared in the EEC certification database, and the industry guesses that it is the Redmi Pad 2 tablet computer.

According to the Redmi Pad 2 configuration details released by whistleblower Kacper Skrzypek on his Twitter, the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor. What is puzzling is that compared to the first-generation MediaTek Helio G99 processor on the Redmi Pad, the performance has declined.

Judging from the performance of the benchmark platform, the overall performance of the Snapdragon 680 processor has declined compared to the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. The GPU performance of the Helio G99 is 16% stronger, and the AnTuTu running score is about 35% higher than that of the Snapdragon 680.

In other respects, the Redmi Pad 2 tablet uses a 10.95-inch LCD screen with a size of 2358mm x 1474mm, a resolution of 1200×1920, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of shooting, it has a front-facing 5-megapixel selfie lens and a rear 8-megapixel main mirror. The device runs the MIUI 14 system based on Android 13.

