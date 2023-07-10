Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12: the 4 reasons why it’s the one to buy

Cleaning robots are increasingly part of our lives and are increasingly present in our homes: there are all prices, from a few hundreds up to thousands of euros, some with bare-bones capacity and others full of the most diverse functions.

The new model from Xiaomi is called Robot Vacuum S12, it is at the limit of price below which in our opinion it would be better not to go down (can be bought for 299.99 euros both on the manufacturer’s website and on Amazon) and in fact has all the characteristics that such a product should have, without exaggerating.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12, the features

Aesthetically, it has the most traditional shape possible: only available in white, it has a diameter of 34cm and is about ten centimeters high at the highest point, that of the lidar turret. It is used for laser navigation, it is one of the indispensable features mentioned above (usually absent in cleaning robots in this price range) and it is fundamental mainly for two reasons: it allows map the house and the various rooms and then being able to manage room-by-room cleaning and also with greater accuracywithout the robot wandering around at random but following a more effective path.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12 has a power of 4 thousand Pa (again, a very good value for this price range), it is a vacuum cleaner but it can also wash floors, thanks to the small integrated water tank and the removable cloth. From the Xiaomi Home app (which is this) it is possible to generate a map of the house, possibly even divided by floors, decide the intensity of the cleaning, whether to limit it only to some environments, create virtual walls with areas in which perhaps to exclude washing, establish the number of steps and much more Still. Above all, they can set an hour and a day (or more days) of the week in which to trigger the programmed cleaning, so that the robot works in total autonomy without having to worry about anything.

The white lines on the house map show the path the robot followed when cleaning

The Robot Vacuum S12 in everyday life

In our use tests, the Robot Vacuum S12, which is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistantcleaned the approximately 50 square meters that we put under the brushes in just under an hour and thoroughly: if you leave it to work alone, it is better to first check that it cannot hit cables, excessively thick carpets or bowls of pets.

The reason is that one of the things it doesn’t have is the intelligent object detection, that is precisely a system (usually a video camera) that allows him to notice in time that he is about to hit something and what that thing is. It’s honestly not a serious problem: the Robot Vacuum S12 is largely able to overcome most obstacles, if you have many carpets in the house you can possibly remove the cloth to wash (so as to avoid friction) and in general a minimum of preventive organization.

Another thing it doesn’t have is the charging base it also does as a washing clothes and changing water: it is an increasingly popular accessory on high-end or very high-end models but there are cases in which it is embarrassingly bulky (that of the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is over half a meter high, for example).

Above all, both the latter accessory and the object detection system are both things that would raise the price (even by a lot) and which you can do without: the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S12 is not perfect, but it is perfect for those who want a robot vacuum cleaner that does more or less everything and does it well. Who cleans and washes the floors of the house, in short. And that’s why we liked it.

