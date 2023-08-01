Xiaomi Set to Launch 13T and 13T Pro Models with High-Speed Charging in September

Xiaomi Set to Launch New Models with Impressive Features

Xiaomi, a renowned Chinese tech giant, has announced plans to release two new smartphone models, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro, in the international market this September. These new devices are expected to pack some impressive features, particularly in terms of battery capacity and fast charging capabilities.

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro will both be equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without the need for constant recharging. However, the charging speed varies between the two models. The Xiaomi 13T supports 67W fast charging, while its Pro counterpart supports a mind-blowing 120W fast charging, ensuring a quick and hassle-free charging experience.

According to reports from foreign technology media outlet MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi 13T Pro has recently passed the NBTC certification in Thailand. The certification confirms the model number of the device as 23078PND5G, further confirming its imminent release.

In addition to the certification news, several rumored specifications of the Xiaomi 13T Pro have surfaced. It is rumored to feature a 144Hz AMOLED screen, delivering vibrant and smooth visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. The device is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, ensuring excellent performance and speed. With a memory capacity of 12GB and a generous built-in storage of 512GB, users can enjoy seamless multitasking and ample space for storing files, apps, and media.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to operate on MIUI 14, which is based on the latest Android 13 operating system. This combination ensures a user-friendly and customizable experience, providing access to the latest features and functionalities.

The highlight of the Xiaomi 13T Pro is undoubtedly its massive 5000mAh battery, which guarantees extended usage time. With support for 120W fast charging, users can quickly recharge their devices and ensure they never run out of juice during their busy schedules.

Earlier reports had suggested similar specifications for the Xiaomi 13T Pro, emphasizing the use of a 144Hz AMOLED screen, a 4nm chipset, a Leica-tuned lens, and the inclusion of a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

As the release date draws nearer, smartphone enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans eagerly await the official unveiling of the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro. With promises of impressive features and performance, Xiaomi aims to continue its dominance in the international smartphone market with these new models.

