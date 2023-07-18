Xiaomi Set to Launch Mi Pad 6 Max: Larger Screen, Similar Specs to Mi Pad 6 Pro

Xiaomi Set to Launch Third Model in Mi Pad 6 Series: Mi Pad 6 Max

Tech enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as Xiaomi gears up to unveil the latest addition to its popular Mi Pad series. The Mi Pad 6 Max, the third model in the series, is set to make waves with its larger screen size and impressive specifications.

Compared to its predecessor, the Mi Pad 6 Pro, the upcoming tablet boasts a larger display. However, sources reveal that the specifications will remain similar to the Mi Pad 6 Pro, maintaining the high-performance standards set by its predecessor.

China‘s 3C certification has been obtained for the Mi Pad 6 Max, with the model number “2307BRPDCC.” This certification indicates that, like the Mi Pad 6 Pro, the tablet will support 67W fast charging. This feature ensures quick recharging times, allowing users to spend less time tethered to a power outlet.

While specific details about the Mi Pad 6 Max’s specifications are still under wraps, renowned tech blogger @数码闲话站 suggests that the new tablet will boast a “huge, huge” screen. The visual size is expected to range between 13 and 14 inches, offering users an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, no changes will be made to the exterior design, providing a consistent and recognizable aesthetic.

Reports suggest that the Mi Pad 6 Max will be equipped with a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, supporting a remarkable 2.5K resolution. The tablet is rumored to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, catering to the needs of users who demand ample space for storage and multitasking capabilities. Furthermore, the Mi Pad 6 Max is expected to feature a battery capacity of 10,000mAh, ensuring long-lasting usage without the need for constant recharging. Other notable features will include the USB 3.2 Type-C interface, enhancing connectivity options for users.

Xiaomi’s current flagship tablet in the Chinese market is the Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, starting at 2,999 yuan. Industry insiders speculate that the Mi Pad 6 Max’s price may exceed that of its predecessor, but exact pricing details are yet to be disclosed. It remains uncertain whether Xiaomi plans to release this highly anticipated tablet in the global market. While the Mi Pad 6 standard version was recently launched globally, the Pro version remains exclusive to the Chinese market.

Xiaomi has always been at the forefront of innovation, consistently delivering high-quality products that cater to the needs and desires of consumers. With the release of the Mi Pad 6 Max, tech enthusiasts and loyal Xiaomi fans eagerly anticipate experiencing the next level of tablet technology. As the launch date approaches, expectations are high, and all eyes are on Xiaomi to see how they will redefine the tablet industry once again.

