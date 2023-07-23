Xiaomi smartphone for less than 70 euros? Redmi 9a on offer on Amazon

There is not only the Amazon discount on a Samsung Smart TV that can attract the attention of technology enthusiasts. In fact, an important offer has appeared on the well-known e-commerce portal smartphone Xiaomi Redmi 9awhich is now being offered at a potentially attractive price.

More precisely, the latter is now sold at a cost of 69.28 euros on Amazon through resellers. From the Italian version of the official website of Andy Jassy’s company we learn that generally the recommended price would be 119.90 euros. In other words, there’s a middle ground a possible savings of 42%.

In short, it is not necessary to carry out who knows what calculation to understand that the discount is 50.62 euros. Also given that it drops below 70 euros, it could be a tempting opportunity for those who are looking for a particularly low-cost Android device and don’t have too many needs. It must be said, however, that at the time of writing the number of units available is limited.

For the rest, as far as the technical sheet of Xiaomi Redmi 9a, it is worth mentioning that the latter includes 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a 5,000 mAh battery. If you are looking for more information, you may want to refer directly to the official Xiaomi portal, since the latter goes further into detail.

