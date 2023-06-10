Home » Xiaomi surprises: completely new cell phone is coming
Although Xiaomi has a wide variety of smartphones for almost every price range on offer, the Chinese company has not dared to venture into one area so far. Since all other major smartphone manufacturers are celebrating great success there, Xiaomi now wants to play along too. Experience with folding cell phones is already available.

Xiaomi wants to build a clamshell phone

Just like Samsung, Xiaomi started building folding phones years ago. With the Mix Fold, the Chinese company has focused on the form factor of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold. In other words, a smartphone that can be opened up into a small tablet. One Alternative zum Galaxy Z Flip from Samsung, the company had nothing to offer. In other words, a mobile phone that can be folded up and is therefore significantly smaller. That is exactly what is about to change.

According to this, Xiaomi is said to be working on a first folding cell phone in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip extremely light and thin (Source: Weibo). With that, Xiaomi would finally jump on the bandwagon of successful folding cell phones that really sell.

Samsung showed the way, but now Oppo, Vivo and Motorola have followed suit. With the Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola in particular has built an impressive clamshell phone with a huge external display. Samsung will soon follow suit with the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

So it’s high time for Xiaomi to also offer a clamshell phone that is not as expensive as a Mix Fold. What exactly Xiaomi’s new clamshell phone offers and what it ultimately costs is not yet known.

This folding cell phone from Xiaomi is available so far:

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2: design of the new folding phone

Xiaomi is working on Mix Fold 3

But that does not mean that Xiaomi no longer wants to bring Mix Fold 3. It was only recently announced that the new folding cell phone from Xiaomi should have some special features. Like Samsung, Xiaomi wants to install an under-display camera. A periscope zoom is also to be used for the first time. That would be a real innovation in a folding cell phone.

