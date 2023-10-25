Xiaomi televisions in the Aldi offer: Buy a smart TV 27% cheaper

The Smart TV P1E from Xiaomi is currently on offer at Aldi. PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

A new TV can be expensive. This is particularly true for large premium models such as the LG OLED83C37LA, which costs more than 4000.00 euros. Of course, there are also much cheaper televisions – for example this Android Smart TV P1E from Xiaomi, which is currently on offer at Aldi* …

Offer at Aldi: Buy Xiaomi televisions 27 percent cheaper

Its recommended retail price (RRP) is 399.99 eurosbut it is currently within the scope of the offer available for only 289.00 euros. The discount: 110.99 euros or 27 percent. Is it worth it?

Price comparison: Is the deal worth it?

We have that on the price comparison platform Idealo* Aldi offer for the Xiaomi Android Smart TV P1E compared with the offers of other providers. And indeed: Aldi has the best deal on TVs. So you still pay the competition at least 299.00 euros for that. There are even shops that still up to 436.00 euros charge for the television, which is even more expensive than the RRP. Out of From a purely financial perspective, Aldi’s deal is worth it.

Read too

Is OLED worth it? Three advantages of an OLED television – and two disadvantages

This is what the Xiaomi television from Aldi offers

But is the television also a worthwhile investment from a technical perspective? Depends on. The Xiaomi Android Smart TV P1E is clearly an entry-level model. This means that it obviously cannot keep up with models like the LG OLED83C37LA mentioned at the beginning. Our assessment: As a second model It should be in the bedroom, home office or children’s room more than enough. It offers the following specs:

Screen diagonal: 43 inches

resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixel (4K UHD)

Refresh rate: 60 Hertz

Screen technology: LED

Smart features: WiFi, Bluetooth, voice control, TV apps for streaming services

operating system: Android

connections: HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0 (three times)

Read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: This is the best television

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

Share this: Facebook

X

