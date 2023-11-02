Xiaomi to Launch 7 International Versions of Redmi Phones with Upgraded HyperOS

Xiaomi Introduces 7 International Versions of Redmi Mobile Phones Upgrading to HyperOS

According to renowned foreign technology media GSMChina, Xiaomi is set to release seven international versions of Redmi mobile phones in overseas markets, making them the first batch to be upgraded to HyperOS. This move marks a significant milestone for Xiaomi as it continues to expand its global presence.

The firmware information for the Redmi phones has been revealed as follows:

– Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G: OS1.0.0.1.UMOMIXM, OS1.0.0.1.UMOEUXM, OS1.0.0.1.UMOINXM

– Redmi Note 12S: OS1.0.0.2.UHZMIXM, OS1.0.0.1.UHZEUXM

– Redmi 12 5G: OS1.0.0.1.UMWEUXM

– Redmi Note 12 5G: OS1.0.0.1.UMQINXM, OS1.0.0.1.UMQEUXM

– Redmi Note 12 4G: OS1.0.0.15.UMTMIXM, OS1.0.0.3.UMTINXM

– Redmi Note 12 4G NFC: OS1.0.0.8.UMGEUXM, OS1.0.0.3.UMGEUXM

– Redmi 12C: OS1.0.0.1.UCVEUXM, OS1.0.0.1.UCVMIXM

According to MIUI official X account, the international version of Xiaomi HyperOS is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2024. However, the specific timetable has not been officially announced yet. Xiaomi HyperOS, also known as Xiaomi ThePaper OS, is a people-centered operating system designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem for people and cars.

ThePaper OS utilizes a set of integrated system frameworks to unify all ecological devices, while simultaneously enhancing intelligent functions for individual users and ensuring security. This innovative operating system is being heralded as the biggest “underlying reconstruction” in Xiaomi’s history.

One notable feature of Xiaomi ThePaper OS is its ability to flexibly specify the firmware size based on hardware conditions. In fact, it boasts the smallest firmware size in the industry, measuring only 8.75GB. This minimalist approach ensures efficient performance across various devices.

The underlying core system of Xiaomi ThePaper OS is a combination of Linux and self-developed Vela OS, which supports over 200 processor platforms and more than 20 common file systems. This broad compatibility allows Xiaomi ThePaper OS to cater to hundreds of device categories and thousands of SKUs. Furthermore, the system offers targeted specifications to ensure a lightweight experience tailored to different devices.

Xiaomi’s venture into the international market with Redmi mobile phones, coupled with the introduction of the advanced HyperOS, demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to its global customer base. With the first quarter of 2024 fast approaching, tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official debut of Xiaomi HyperOS and the enhanced user experience it promises to bring.

Share this: Facebook

X

