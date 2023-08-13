Xiaomi Unveils New Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 with Improved Performance and Features

Xiaomi set to launch Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 with a variety of new products

Beijing, China – Amidst much anticipation, Xiaomi has announced the release of Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 on August 14 at 19:00 in China. This launch event promises to unveil a range of exciting new products, including the highly anticipated Xiaomi MIX Fold 3.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 Max 14 has been positioned as a flagship tablet with impressive features. It is Xiaomi’s first 14-inch Snapdragon 8+ flagship tablet, boasting enhanced performance, audio-visual capabilities, and software adaptation.

Certification information of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 was recently released. The model, identified as 2307BRPDCC, is equipped with a powerful 3.19GHz Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, 12GB RAM, and comes pre-installed with the latest Android 13 operating system.

The tablet has successfully passed the Bluetooth SIG and 3C certification, confirming its support for 67W fast charging. Notably, the front of the device is equipped with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor for depth sensing. This sensor enables the creation of 3D models of real objects in virtual environments and can also detect user attention to automatically light up the screen or resume any paused media playback.

Based on the promotional poster, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 flaunts a massive screen, continuing the design language of the Mi 13 series. The front lens is centrally placed along the horizontal side, featuring a sleek right-angle frame design. Additionally, it is expected to house three rear cameras, indicating a strong focus on photography features.

Industry reports suggest that the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 may serve as the successor to last year’s Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4. For reference, the starting price of the Mi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 was approximately NT$12,383 upon its initial release.

Enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike eagerly await the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max 14 and the other new products that Xiaomi has in store. Stay tuned for more updates on the release and the features of these exciting devices.

