Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi 13 Ultra in collaboration with Leica • Techzilla

During the Beijing launch event Xiaomi unveiled the new Xiaomi 13 Ultra, thus celebrating the new success of the collaboration between Xiaomi and Leica.

The new top range from Xiaomi has a system four cameras, of which the main one is equipped with a sensor 1 inch and a variable aperture, a WQHD + display of superior quality with excellent color accuracy and the flagship level performance guaranteed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, all wrapped up in a classic design. Let’s find out together.

Professional-grade color restoration capabilities

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has fully optimized the RAW workflow and more algorithms have migrated to the domain RAW to maximize dynamic range, the details and the texture of the imagethereby significantly improving the image quality. The main camera supports 50MP RAW format, offering higher resolution imaging while delivering 14-bit multi-frame UltraRAW, which takes data directly from the processing pipeline, offering better resolution and high dynamic range. Camera profiles will be created by Adobe, providing a better starting point for post-production.

As for the display, Xiaomi 13 Ultra is equipped with a 6.73 “WQHD + screen professional grade with excellent color accuracy and peak brightness up to 2600 nit. This display is also calibrated according to the new CIE 2015 colorimetry, which supports perfect automatic color management to ensure accurate and consistent color presentation on the displays of the latest Xiaomi devices.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra also supports the end-to-end experience guaranteed by Dolby Visioncapturing in vivid color, astonishing contrast and brightness, along with a panoramic view rich in detail in dark and bright areas, giving users the opportunity to share their creative content in UGC platforms that support Dolby Vision.

Ultra-fast experience thanks to heat dissipation technology

An annual masterpiece of the Xiaomi Ultra product line, the new device features the most powerful hardware configuration currently available, along with a suite of innovative new technologies for a world-class flagship experience.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra pays homage to the classic look of the series M cameras from Leica with its circular camera module, metal unibody construction and leather finish. With a weight of 227g and a metal unibody structure that offers greater resistance to bending than the previous generation, the smartphone design provides a foundation for the entire structure and a more secure grip. Wrapped in second-generation antibacterial nanotechnology silicone skin, the back panel of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is not only resistant to fingerprints and smudges, but also antibacterial and anti-yellow. Its bacterial inhibition rate can reach 99%, perfect for almost any environment.

Technical specifications

OS : MIUI 14 con Android 13

: MIUI 14 con Android 13 SoC : Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory : 12 / 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM – 256 / 512 / 1024 GB storage on UFS 4.0

: 12 / 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM – 256 / 512 / 1024 GB storage on UFS 4.0 Display : 6.73″ LTPO3 AMOLED at 3200×1400 pixel resolution – Peak luminance of 2600 nits

: 6.73″ LTPO3 AMOLED at 3200×1400 pixel resolution – Peak luminance of 2600 nits Rear cameras : Wide angle: 50 MP, f/1.9 o f/4.0, 23mm, OIS Super telephoto: 50 MP, f/3.0, 120mm (Zoom 5x), OIS Telephoto: 50 MP, f/1.8, 75mm, OIS Ultra wide angle: 50 MP, f/1.8, 12mm, 122˚

: Front camera : 32MP f/2.0

: 32MP f/2.0 Connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Infrared port

: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Infrared port Drums : 5000mAh rechargeable at 90W wired, 50W wireless

: 5000mAh rechargeable at 90W wired, 50W wireless Dimensions : 163,2 x 74,6 x 9,1 mm

: 163,2 x 74,6 x 9,1 mm Weight: 227 g

Equipped with the latest high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, adopting 4nm process technology, Xiaomi 13 Ultra offers superior performance and power consumption. Your smartphone supports one RAM fino a 16GB LPDDR5x and up to 1TB UFS4.0 storage, plus FBO (File Based Optimization).

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is also equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and DisplayPort video output up to 4K 60Hz.

Thanks to Xiaomi-developed Loop LiquidCool technology, the first aerospace-grade toroidal cooling system on a smartphone, Xiaomi 13 Ultra achieved ‘one-way conduction’ of internal circulation through the ‘vapour-liquid separation’ structure. This ensures an equivalent thermal conductivity more than three times that of traditional VCs and a heat dissipation capacity of more than 10W. Thanks to this powerful and advanced technology, Xiaomi 13 Ultra can support stable 4K 60fps video recording without frame rate drop due to temperature.

Thanks to the pairing of a Xiaomi Surge P2 charging chip and a Xiaomi Surge G1 battery management chip with a 5,000mAh battery, Xiaomi 13 Ultra uses a variety of battery health functions and is able to estimate battery life at extremely granular levels. Xiaomi 13 Ultra also adds a new hibernation mode, which activates automatically when the battery is low, limiting background activity and offering up to 60 minutes of additional standby time.

Prices and availability