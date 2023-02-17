Home Technology Xiaomi Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) is newly launched in India, replaced with a new Bluetooth remote control – Computer King Ada
Xiaomi Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) is newly launched in India, replaced with a new Bluetooth remote control – Computer King Ada

Xiaomi recently announced that it will release the new Xiaomi 13 series in the global market during MWC 2023 on February 26. It has also quietly launched the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) in the Indian market recently. Similar to the old Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, the biggest change is to upgrade the Bluetooth remote control with richer shortcut keys.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

At the beginning of last year, Xiaomi started selling Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in Taiwan. At that time, we also unboxed this useful product for you. A few days ago, Xiaomi took the lead in launching the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) in the Indian market, continuing the previous generation to support 4K high-definition, Dolby Vision (Dolby Vision), Dolby Atmos (Dolby Atmos), Google Assistant, Chromecast built -in and other functions allow TVs and computer screens to upgrade to a maximum 4K high-definition multimedia entertainment experience.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) supports 4K high-definition and Dolby Vision technology, bringing an immersive visual experience with brighter and richer colors.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

In addition, it also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS HD technology, whether you listen to music, play games, watch movies or TV series, you can get unprecedented sound richness and realism.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) launched in India is equipped with the Xiaomi Patchwall interface (based on Android TV 11), and built-in mainstream OTT online streaming audio-visual platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)
▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)
▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)
▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) supports Google Assistant, just say “Ok Google” or use the Google Assistant button on the Bluetooth remote to quickly search for entertainment content, query weather and other information.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

In addition, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) supports Chromecast built-in, which can stream entertainment content from mobile phones, tablets or laptops to the big screen for playback.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

In terms of hardware specifications, according to the specifications of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) displayed on the official website of Xiaomi India, it is equipped with a quad-core Cortex-A35 CPU, Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, equipped with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM, and supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz wireless connection /5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0.
Video decoding supports AV1, VP9, ​​H.265, H.264, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, video formats support MKV, MPG, MPEG, DAT, AVI, MOV, ISO, MP4, RM, audio formats support MP3, AAC , RM, FLAC, image decoding supports JPG, BMP, GIF, PNG, the above specifications seem to be the same as the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K sold in Taiwan. In addition, the port of the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) still uses HDMI with Micro USB power supply.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

In addition to the difference between the PatchWall interface used in the Indian market and Taiwan, the most obvious change to the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) is the new 360° Bluetooth remote control. Compared with the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K sold in Taiwan, the shortcut keys on the OTT platform are only Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) launched in India has an additional button for Disney+ Hotstar, which is an exclusive platform in India and Indonesia , and one more Apps function menu button.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

The new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) is expected to go on sale in India on February 20, with a suggested price of INR 5,999. The suggested price of Xiaomi TV Stick 4K originally sold in Taiwan is NT$1,895, but it is currently out of stock on Xiaomi Taiwan official website.

▲Image source: Xiaomi (India)

To sum up, in fact, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2023) basically has the same functions and specifications as the old model. If you want to know whether the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is easy to use, you can also refer to our previous unboxing article (please click me, or go to the picture below):
