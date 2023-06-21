Xiaomi Youpin Kingsmith Treadmill X21 (Free Shipping)

Want to lose weight before summer, but it rains a lot in spring, so you can’t exercise outdoors?

If you don’t want the weather to affect your weight loss plan, you might as well choose thisX21 folding treadmill, it can not only be folded twice, but also can be stored upright,

It is completely space-saving, does not take up space, and is more convenient to store than other treadmills.

INNOVATIVE FOLDING TECHNOLOGY: The double folding feature reduces the amount of space required. The X21 folding treadmill can be stored upright.

Digital Display: Hidden LED digital display with industrial aesthetic design. The X21 series has an operation panel on the armrest, which is more convenient to operate.

APP DIGITAL MONITOR: The KS Fit app will simultaneously display your time, speed, steps and calories burned. Track your workout history.

Detachable Phone Holder: Place your favorite tablet or phone on the treadmill’s detachable holder.

NFC Pairing and Integration Deluxe Framework: The interactive interface can be accessed directly using NFC. Black paint enhances the frame’s aesthetics and durability. (Only available for some Androids)

Follow the video to adjust the running belt.

Product Name: Kingsmith WalkingPad X21 Treadmill

Motor: brushless motor

Panel Material: Acrylic

Body material: ABS+ aluminum alloy

Panel connection: OLED screen

Maximum horsepower: 1.25 horsepower

Display feedback: time, speed, distance, calories, steps

Speed ​​range: 0.3 – 7.5MPH/12KPH

Bifold Technology: Yes

Expanded Dimensions: 55.9 x 28.3 x 40.1 inches

Folded Dimensions: 27.9 x 37.6 x 8.9 inches

User Weight: 240 lbs

Walking area: 18.1 x 47.6 inches

Other functions: overload protection, automatic standby, child lock function

Frequency: 50- 60Hz 110V

Package includes: WalkingPad*1, Power Cord*1, Safety Key*1, Allen Wrench*1

Packaging Details:

Net Weight: 81 lbs

Gross Weight: 92 lbs

Additional options:

APP: KS Fit (for IOS and Android)

Color Options: Dark Gray

original price$1699.99

Star CLUB special price $1249.99

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

