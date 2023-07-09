Xiaomi’s Upcoming Mi Watch S2 Pro: The First Smartwatch with SIM Card Support?

Xiaomi’s Latest Smartwatch, Mi Watch S2 Pro, May Support SIM Cards

Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese tech company, has been making waves in the smartwatch market with its innovative products. The company’s latest offering, the Mi Watch S2, has gained popularity in the Chinese market. However, consumers all around the world have been eagerly waiting for the international version of this highly anticipated smartwatch. Now, it seems that their wishes may soon come true.

Recently, the website Xiaomiui stumbled upon a discovery that has sparked excitement among tech enthusiasts. Traces of what is believed to be the Mi Watch S2 Pro were found in the IMEI database. This finding could potentially make the Mi Watch S2 Pro Xiaomi’s first smartwatch to support SIM cards.

According to the findings in the IMEI database, the Mi Watch S2 Pro has two models: M2311W1 and M2312W1. Xiaomiui has suggested that this highly-anticipated smartwatch is likely to be released in August of this year, alongside the launch of Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, their upcoming folding mobile phone model.

One of the key features that sets the Mi Watch S2 Pro apart from its predecessor is its support for physical SIM cards. This means that users will have the ability to independently connect to the network, make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, and more, without having to rely on their mobile phones. This newfound freedom is expected to be a game-changer in the smartwatch industry.

The original Mi Watch S2, released in December last year, came in two sizes – 42mm and 46mm. It boasted an impressive array of features, including an AMOLED screen, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level tracking, pressure monitoring, body temperature measurement, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, it offered 100 sports modes and a GPS positioning function. With the name “Mi Watch S2 Pro,” it is anticipated that Xiaomi will raise the bar even higher with upgraded specifications and functions.

As tech enthusiasts eagerly await the official launch of the Mi Watch S2 Pro, the leaked information has generated significant anticipation. Xiaomi has gained a reputation for delivering innovative and affordable products, and the Mi Watch S2 Pro seems to be no exception.

