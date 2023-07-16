Xiaomi’s water gun of the future has an ingenious feature

With LEDs and water bomb mode: Xiaomi’s water gun. (Image Source: Xiaomi Youpin)

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi makes almost everything. A futuristic water pistol is also included. It relies on dynamic lighting effects depending on the rhythm of the shot, USB-C quick charging and three firing modes. A range of up to 9 meters is promised.

Xiaomi introduces futuristic water gun

From Xiaomi we mainly know mobile devices such as smartphones and smartwatches, but also household appliances such as hot air fryers or vacuum robots. But the product portfolio of the Chinese manufacturer is many times larger. Apparently, an LED water pistol should no longer be missing. The Xiaomi Mijia Pulse Water Gun wants to set itself apart from the comparatively harmless competition in several areas.

The water gun features an unusual look supported by LED lights. The effects are dynamically based on the respective shot rhythm. Three types of shots are provided: Single or several small water cartridges in a row can also be fired like up to 25 larger depth charges. The currently set mode is shown on a monochrome display. Targets should be able to be hit at a distance of up to 9 m.

The Pulse pistol from Xiaomi is 67.5 cm long and weighs 2.6 kg with a full tank. According to the manufacturer, it takes a maximum of 15 seconds to absorb water. The shooter is supported by a battery that has a capacity of 1,800 mAh and can be charged with 10 watts via USB-C (source: Xiaomi Youpin).

Die Xiaomi Mijia Pulse Water Gun im Video:

Xiaomi’s water gun of the future

Xiaomi’s water gun only in China

So far, the futuristic Xiaomi water gun is only available in China. There it cost the equivalent of around 86 euros in advance. It is not yet known if and when the Mijia Pulse Water Gun will also be launched in Europe.

